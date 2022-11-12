Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in Bronx

KEEPING A LOW PROFILE? - Police are looking for this man and two others in conenction with an assault and robbery of two men waiting for an NYPD

Hair Raising Attacks on Uber Riders, Fruit Vendor

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 12, 2022

BRONX - Police are looking for two separate crews in different hair raising robberies in which victims were shoved to the sidewalks in the Bronx.

Police released surveillance videos from the different robberies with the same MO.

In the first case the muggers attacked two men waiting for an Uber. At around 3 am on October 30, two men ages 19 and 21, were waiting for an Uber in front of 1400 Inwood Avenue.

Cops say three men ran up behind the Uber passengers and pushed them to the sidewalk. While on the ground, the muggers ripped a necklace off the victim as well as cell phones and $30 cash.

The attackers then jumped into a black Nissan Altima and drove off.

In a separate robbery a Hunts Point fruit vendor was attacked. At around 2:40 pm on October 19, two men approached a fruit vendor on East 163rd Street.

One of men took a piece of fruit from the stand qnd threw it to the ground. When the 46-year-old female merchant confronted him, the two men pushed her to the ground. As she lay on the sidewalk the muggers ripped her Fanny pack off her which contained $300 cash.

No injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.