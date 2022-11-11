Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the Bronx

Police released surveillance video which shows a pair of robbers drawing guns on a woman for her purse. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 11, 2022

BRONX - A Good Samaritan was shot at when he tried to help a woman escape a pair of purse snatchers in the Bronx, cops say.

At around 11:45 pm on November 3, a 28-year-old woman was walking down a street in Mount Hope. As she walked past a deli at 230 East 174 Street, she was approached by two men in black. Investigators said the men exited a black vehicle and then darted past a parked van to run up on the woman with guns drawn demanding the purse.

The NYPD released surveillance video from a nearby business of the robbery which shows the robbers pointed guns at the victim.

Cops say a man in the deli seeing the robbery, tried to intervene. The robbers turned and opened fire on the Good Samaritan. The thieves fired multiple rounds striking the door frame of the deli, causing the Good Samaritan to duck for cover.

The gunmen then took the woman’s purse off her, and jumped back in the black car.

No one was injured in the shooting. Cops say the gunman ran off with the purse which had cash and credit cards.

The suspects are said to between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.