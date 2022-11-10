Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused

A missing persons flyer at Wester Avenue and East 202 Street in Norwood seeks information on the whereabouts of Hollyann Smith, 24, who repo Dave Greene

By David Greene

Bronx Voice

November 9, 2022

BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.

Smith, who is 5 foot 2 and 90-pounds, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans and Nike's Air Force sneakers. According to flyers posted along Webster Avenue in Norwood and along East Fordham Road, Smith has tattoos on her arms and collar bone.

According to "Angelica," a Connecticut resident and close friend of Smith's who made the fliers herself, told Norwood News on October 30, "I'm going back over there tonight. I finally just got proof that she's in danger, but they (the police) weren't able to make an NYPD report until I had proof."

Angelica recalled, "I definitely know she was in the Bronx, around Webster Avenue and I tried Fordham because a lot of people told me that Fordham is where people (who) get trafficked are."

Asked why she thought her friend may be in danger, Angelica replied, "She was in an abusive relationship... and I know she told me she was getting beat up and she wanted me to come get her," adding that Smith never gave her the exact address on Webster Avenue.

Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts are asked to call Angelica at (203) 343-3405, or the NYPD.

Meanwhile, police in Manhattan were looking for Alexandria Labour, 15, described as a Hispanic female. Labour is 5 foot 4 and weighs 96 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Missing Persons Squad at (212) 694-7781 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS.