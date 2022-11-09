Bronx, NY

Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In Bronx

Royal Coach Robbed

Police are searching for this man in connection with a robbery inside the Royal Coach Diner.NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

November 9, 2022

BRONX - Cops are looking for a brazen thief who snuck into a Bronx diner in the middle of the day and helped himself to thousands of dollars in cash and an e-bike.

Police released surveillance video of the thief caught in action with a surprised look on his face. Cops believe the suspect was rummaging through an employee’s items in what looks like a changing area for employees in the restaurant when he was caught on video.

At around 5 pm on October 23, a man walked into a restaurant through a back door to the Royal Coach Diner on Boston Road. The man made his way downstairs to the basement to an area for employees.

Cops say the thief rummaged through an employee’s items. He removed a backpack containing $2,000 in cash, a wallet and headphones. He then walked out of the diner with the employee’s e-bike - all the while patrons and employees intermingled in the diner during a busy time.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man who is 6 foot 1 and 200 pounds. He has a dark complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with red sleeves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

