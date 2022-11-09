‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field Worker

Straphanger Charles Moore was brutally stabbed on a Bronx subway platform in an unprovoked attack. The victim later died of his injuries. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 7, 2022

BRONX - The man accused of being the “Subway Psycho” who fatally stabbed a Mets’ maintenance worker on a Bronx subway platform for no reason has been charged with murder.

Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal stabbing of 38-year-old Charles Moore.

On October 6, Moore was coming home on the Number 4 train from Citi Field where he worked as a maintenance worker. At around 8:50 pm, the train pulled into the 176th Street Station and Jerome Avenue. As he exited the subway car, surveillance caught Moore being attacked. A man is seen on the video racing up behind Moore and knocking him to the ground and striking repeatedly.

Prosecutors said that on the subway platform Lemons repeatedly stabbed Moore in the torso as horrified straphangers looked on. The attacker then ran off, leaving Moore pleading on the platform.

Moore was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but died a short time later. Investigators still do not have a motive for the murder.

“The victim was getting off the train when the defendant allegedly approached him and stabbed him multiple times,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The father of two, who was on his way home after his work shift at Citi Field, was killed without provocation as horrified commuters watched. We will seek justice for the victim and his family, who lost their loved one because of senseless violence.”