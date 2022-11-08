Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx Biz

Police are looking for these men in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of concrete from a construction busines. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 7, 2022

BRONX - A pair of crooks in the Bronx took the shoplifting problem to a whole other level. Cops are looking for two men who drove up to a construction contractor with a flatbed truck, loaded up and just drove off with the building materials.

It all happened inside the Zerega Industrial Park last weekend on October 28. At around 1:40 pm, the flatbed truck pulled up in front of a construction business at 1066 Zerega Avenue. Surveillance camera captured the men in broad daylight loading bags of concrete mesh materials onto the flatbed. Cops say the materials are valued at $8,000.

A 36-year-old female employee who spotted the theft in progress, ran over to the truck and attempted to stop the crooks. Cops say one of the perps threatened her with bodily harm.

The crooks then hopped into the truck and drove off with the construction materials.

Police released surveillance videos of the suspects and the truck in an attempt to catch the phony contractors. It is unclear if the crooks robbed the construction company to use the materials on their own job site or sell it to shady contractors on the black market.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.