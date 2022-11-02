High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 Night

Police are searching for this man in connection with a high-end robbery crew that stole close to $90,000 in jewelry in one night. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 2, 2022

BRONX - Cops are looking for a robbery crew that is so high end that their getaway car is a $60,000 plus Range Rover. Investigators are looking for the muggers who robbed victims in Manhattan of Rolex and Cartier watches as well as other high-end fashion items valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

Cops are looking for a three-man robbery crew that struck throughout upper Manhattan and Riverdale mostly in one night. Investigators say the crew made off with nearly $90,000 worth of items during four robberies over four hours in one night.

The crooks kicked off the crime spree at midnight on October 24 in upper Manhattan. A 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were standing in front of 401 West 202 Street when they were approached by the trio. One of the crew pulled a gun on the victims while the other two removed items such as gold chains valued at $8,000, a $6,500 bracelet and $1,500 in cash. The robbers then piled into a dark colored Range Rover SUV and drove off.

Three hours later the crew struck again in Riverdale. At 3 am, a 49-year-old man was standing in front of 3648 Bailey Avenue when he was approached by the trio. Again one of the crew held a gun on him while the others stripped him of his items. They took a $2,700 Rolex watch, a $1,000 designer wallet and $8,900 in cash. The perps drove off in the Range Rover to their next victim.

At around 3:50 am, a couple was standing on the corner of 10 Avenue and West 202 Street in Manhattan. The gunman ordered the 34-year-old man and 25-year-old woman to drop their property to the ground. The other crew members picked up the $22,000 Cartier watch, a $4,000 ring and a $20,000 bracelet. They then took off in the Range Rover.

The final robbery of the night happened at 4:30 am. In front of 4162 Broadway the crew robbed a 42-year-old man of his $4,600 ring, a $6,000 chain and an $1,800 designer jacket. They also made off with $2,000 in cash.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.