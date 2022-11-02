Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in Bronx

The carnage of a fatal stabbing inside a Bronx building on Halloween night. Social Media

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 2, 2022

BRONX - Police on Halloween walked in to what looked like a scene from a horror movie with blood soaked walls and floors in the hallway of a Bronx building. Cops say the building’s super was fatally stabbed by a tenant.

Gruesome photos on social media documented the carnage on Halloween night of a fatal stabbing inside 423 East 136th Street. Christopher Cook, 38, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tenant James Akerson, 53, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal posession of a weapon.

Akerson was treated for stab wounds on both his arms before being charged with murder.

The NY Daily News is reporting that an argument over bedbugs is what led to the fatal stabbing.

Cook had allegedly previously confronted Akerson for the tenant bringing furniture he found on the street back to his room. Cook was concerned this would infest the building with bedbugs. Neighbors claim the super and tenant were constantly arguing over such issues in the building.

At around 7:40 pm on Halloween night tenants called 911 after they heard loud arguing and then what sounded like two men throwing each other against walls. When police arrived they found the walls streaked in blood and a pool of blood by the door. They found Cook with a stab wound to the chest and Akerson with cuts on his arms.

Cops say both Cook and Akerson had previous criminal records. They both moved into the Mott Haven building around the same time in 2020.