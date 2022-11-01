1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the Bronx

Police are looking for this man in connection with a non-fatal stabbing inside a Bronx lounge on Halloween. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 1, 2022

BRONX - One man was killed and another was wounded during two separate Halloween stabbings in the Bronx.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Mott Haven apartment building. At around 7:30 pm on October 31, police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside a building at 423 East 136th Street. When the officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to nearby Lincoln Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect was also taken to Lincoln to be treated for cuts to his arms. The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release the name of the suspect. They also did not release the name of the victim pending family notification.

Another unrelated stabbing happened hours earlier at a lounge in Highbridge.

Cops say at around 1:30 am on Halloween, a 59-year-old man got into an arguement with another man inside the Vogue Restaurant and Lounge on Ogden Avenue. Suddenly the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the 59 year old once in the chest. He then ran out the door and fled on the street in an unknown direction.

The victim was rushed by car to BronxCare Health System. He is listed in stable condition. The NYPD released surveillance video of the stabbing suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.