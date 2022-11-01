Halloween Peep Show on Subway Exposed

Cops are looking for this man, whom they say, exposed himself to a woman on a Bronx subway train. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

November 1, 2022

BRONX - Police are looking for a subway perv who exposed himself to a woman on a Bronx subway train near Manhattan College.

At around 8 pm on Halloween, a 17-year-old woman was riding a northbound Number 1 train near Van Cortlandt Park at the corner of Broadway and West 242 Street. When she looked around the train she saw a man sitting across from her with his genitals exposed.

The woman whipped out her cell phone and took photos of the exposed subway rider. She then moved to the opposite end of the subway car.

Police released the photos the woman took of the suspect. He is described as a man in his 40s with brown eyes, a medium complexion and a beard with short hair. He was seen at the time wearing a camouflaged jacket, and blue jeans, black sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Cops say the suspect did not confront the woman and no injuries were reported.

Yesterday’s lewdness comes after a series of unprovoked attacks on the subway that has riders unnerved.

In the most recent attack, a man was sucker punched in the back of the head for apparently no reason. That attack happened two days ago on a northbound Number 5 train.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.