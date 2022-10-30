Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

Police have identified the victim in last week's fatal shooting outside a Bronx supermarket. File Photo

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 27, 2022

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.

The NYPD identified the victim as 40-year-old Obdulio Martinez who lived a few blocks away from where he was gunned down at the Olinville supermarket.

At around 3:34 am on October 19, Martinez was gunned down in front of a supermarket at 3734 White Plains Road. Police say Martinez was shot several times in the chest.

The victim was rushed by EMS to Jacobi Medical Center but died a short time later.

Police had been withholding the name of the victim pending notification of the victim’s family.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators would not provide a motive for the shooting and no description of the shooter has been provided.

The shooting took place on White Plains Road beneath the elevated subway line of the Number 5 train. It is unknown if surveillance cameras from the subway stations caught an image of the gunman.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.