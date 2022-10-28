Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in Bronx

Police are looking for this woman in connection with a string of robberies inside Bronx motel rooms. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 26, 2022

BRONX - A social media seductress has struck again, meeting men online and robbing them in Bronx motel rooms.

Investigators have just linked two more robberies to this crew that have mostly occurred throughout the motels in the northern Bronx precinct of the 47th Precint but also in Soundview.

Cops say the victim hooks up with the woman online and agrees to meet at a motel. Usually as the victim takes a shower, the woman lets her male accomplices into the motel room. At gunpoint they force their victim to hand over cash.

The latest robbery linked to this crew happened on July 25 at the El Rancho Motel on White Plains Road. The 42-year-old victim met up with woman he found online at the motel room. While at the El Rancho, the woman let her accomplices in with guns drawn. They forced the victim to use his phone to wire them $1,600 from his bank account. Once the money was transferred they fled.

The first robbery happened around 6:30 pm on July 7. A 31-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone, wallet and debit card inside the Wheeler Hotel in Soundview.

The hotel is across the street from the house where Amadou Diallo was gunned down by four police officers in a case of mistaken identity in 1999.

The group struck a week later in the upper Bronx neighborhood of Baychester. At around 12:40 am on July 16, a 31-year-old man was robbed inside the Crown Motor Inn on Boston Road.

The next day the same group struck again around the corner from the last job. A 48-year-old man was robbed inside the Friendly Motor Inn on Gun Hill Road. The crooks stole his credit cards and rang up $3,000 in charges.

The group struck on the other side of the Bronx on July 24 inside the Van Cortlandt Motel, across the street from Van Cortlandt Park. A 46-year-old man was robbed of $200 cash, credit cards and other items.

The latest robbery happened at 11 pm on July 26. A 45-year-old man was robbed of his cash and clothes inside the Sheridan Hotel.

Cops say the woman who is luring her victims to the motels is 25 years old and 200 pounds. She is 5 foot 2 with black hair and tattoos on both arms. She is seen on surveillance video wearing eyeglasses.

The female gunman is 40 years old and 4 feet 11 inches tall. She is 140 pounds and has black hair.

The male gunman is described as 25 years old and 170 pounds. He is 5 foot 10 and has a medium build with black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.