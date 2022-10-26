Bronx, NY

Shootout Caught on Video in Bronx

Police released surveillance video of a shootout in the Bronx. As the driver exited his Jeep, his rear windshield shattered after it was hit

By Dan Gesslein

October 26, 2022

BRONX - A wild shootout in the Bronx was caught on surveillance video - as gunmen tried to exit the car their windows got blown out by bullets from rival gunmen, the NYPD says.

At around 5 pm on October 2, a dark blue Jeep parked in the rear of 1420 Bronx River Avenue near Starlight Park in the Soundview section of the Bronx. The car appears to have parked directly in front of the surveillance camera which leads to the dramatic recording of the shootout.

As a man dressed in a black hoodie and mask exited the car, the Jeep’s rear windshield suddenly blew out as bullets flew from across the courtyard. The driver ducked behind the front of the car, and the passenger seat window then blew out from another barage of bullets.

From a crouching position at the front bumper of the Jeep, the driver fired his gun over the car to try to hit whoever was firing at him. The passenger began returning fire shooting off multiple rounds as well.

The driver then jumped back in the car and drove away.

It is unclear if any pedestrians were in the line of fire but so far police have no reported injuries.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.

