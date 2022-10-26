Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

Federal prosecutors indicted four members of the Mac Ballers street gang for drug and gun crimes. File Photo

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 25, 2022

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.

Federal prosecutors charged four members of the Mac Ballers street gang, a subset of the Bloods, with racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses.

The indictment charges that members of the gang sold heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. In addition to selling drugs, the members of the Mac Ballers also engaged in fraud, ID theft as well as armed robbery. They also used social media to promote the gang and recruit new members.

The Manhattan US Attorney’s office also alleges that the four members charged in the indictment participated in a conspiracy to commit murder. The charge stems from an attack on a rival on October 19, 2021. For that crime the defendants were charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The four members of the Mac Ballers charged were Glen Carwell, aka “Tink,” aka “Tinky,” Shawndale Lewis, aka “Nore,” Corey Batchelor, aka “Corey Ball” and Jordan Townsend. All four were charged with racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and firearms offenses.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “We allege that for years, the Mac Baller set of the Bloods has terrorized the New York area, and especially the Bronx, by pouring addictive drugs into our community, committing robberies, and engaging in shootings. These charges reflect our commitment to keeping our community safe by targeting gang members who engage in violence, as we allege these defendants did.”

“Today, we announce the arrests of multiple members of the ‘Mac Ballers’ street gang who, as alleged, have participated in escalating acts of violence, to include attempted homicide, in their efforts to protect and control their territory,”

HSI New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso said. “HSI is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to disrupt and dismantle these dangerous street gangs who terrorize our neighborhoods in an effort to further their criminal enterprises.”