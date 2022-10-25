Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx

Prosecutors say the owner of a Bronx repair shop filed phony tax returns to hide his income File Photo

BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.

Josue Aguilar Dubon, AKA Saady Dubon, AKA Alejandro Ortiz, 31, owner of Epic Auto Repair Corporation in Hunts Point was charged with one count of second-degree Forgery, one count of second-degree Falsifying Business Records, one count of first-degree Falsifying Business Records, one count of second-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, and one count of first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing. He and his company, Epic Auto Repair Corporation, were indicted on second-degree Tax Fraud, two counts of third-degree Tax Fraud, and two counts of fourth-degree Tax Fraud.

“The defendant allegedly falsified information to deliberately avoid paying taxes on more than $1 million dollars in income,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “In the Bronx, we pride ourselves on our thriving small businesses who not only serve the community but operate fairly within the boundary of the law. He and his company are now facing multiple charges.”

According to the investigation, Aguilar operated Epic Auto Repair, located at 1179 Grinnell Place, and did not report his 2018 income of $865,200.55, resulting in over $50,000 in unpaid taxes. The defendant also failed to file tax returns in 2019 and did not report his $148,985.10 income, resulting in more than $10,000 in unpaid taxes.