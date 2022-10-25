Bronx, NY

1 Bank Robber Caught ‘Red Handed’ - 1 Still at Large

BronxVoice

An NYPD surveillance photo of a bank robbery suspect wanted in connection with three robberies since July.NYPD

By David Greene

Bronx Voice

October 24, 2022

BRONX - Police officers from the 52nd Precinct were heard racing to the scene as they looked for a "red-faced" male who fled the scene of a bank robbery-- and his red face was not from being unsuccessful but having the booby-trapped dye pack hidden in the cash, reportedly explode in his face.

The hold-up was reported at the Capital One Bank, located at 151 East Fordham Road, at East 190 Street, at 1:15 p.m. on October 14.

According to police radio transmissions, officers were looking for a male suspect who fled west on East Fordham Road and that the bank's dye pack had exploded, leaving the suspect with red dye on his face and hands.

One officer reported, "He's going to be wearing black pants, black shoes, possibly a white t-shirt and possibly a black baseball hat.”

The officer added, “He's going to have dye pack marks on his hands and on his face, red dye-pack marks on his hands and on his face." The suspect reportedly fled on a southbound Number 4 Train at Jerome Avenue.

The NYPD would later announce the arrest of Kashiffe Beckford, 29, of Ellis Avenue. He was charged with a single count of robbery. One NYPD official later confirmed, "As he fled the location a dye pack exploded staining the suspects clothing. The suspect was apprehended a short time later.”

That same police official added that Beckford is not the same individual that is responsible for three similar Bronx bank robberies since July.

On July 11, an individual removed $500 from a teller at the Chase Bank, 1536 Westchester Avenue, after passing a note. On August 15, the same suspect struck at the Capital One Bank at 557 Melrose. Again, passing a note, the suspect fled with $3,250. And on September 8, the same individual passed a note to a teller at the Capital One Bank at 2159 White Plains Road and fled with $3,185.

The individual in the three cases is described as a dark skin male, 25 - 30 years of age, 5'7'' - 5'8'' in height and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black hat, and black face mask.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents are urged to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS or Spanish, 1 (888) PISTA (74782), all calls remain confidential.

