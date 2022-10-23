Cop Mugged Around Corner from P. Diddy’s School in Bronx

Police are searching for a robbery crew that mugged a police officer of his badge around the corner from P. Diddy's charter school in the Br File Photo

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 21, 2022

BRONX - An off-duty police officer was robbed of his wallet and badge at gunpoint around the corner from the Bronx charter school music icon P. Diddy opened.

According to published reports, the 36-year-old Wallkill police officer was robbed by a group of men in a Mercedes which appears to be part of a pattern robbery.

At around 1 am on October 23, the officer was robbed at gunpoint by four men near the corner of Merritt and Givan Avenues in Co-op City.

The industrial side street filled with auto repair shops sits behind the Peartree Shopping Center. The area made news last week when musician P. Diddy visited Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School - the charter school he founded housed in the Peartree Shopping Center.

This morning’s armed robbery took place on the street behind the charter school.

The officer lives in Middletown, NY. The gunmen made off with his badge, wallet, iPhone, a bracelet and a watch.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that Sunday morning’s mugging was done by the same robbery crew responsible for a number of robberies in the 45 and 43rd Precincts.

Cops say so far 10 gunpoint robberies can be attributed to this crew that drives around in a Mercedes or Chrysler.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.