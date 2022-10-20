Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver Indicted

Driving with Suspended License AGAIN Led to Arrest

By Dan Gesslein

October 20, 2022

BRONX - The driver who allegedly ran over a Bronx food delivery worker and kept on driving was indicted in the fatal hit-and-run. Prosecutors say the defendant was driving with a suspended license when he struck and killed the food worker on his bicycle to a delivery. But it was not until two years later that he was caught for driving again with a suspended license.

Yeramil Alvarez, 22, of Ridgefield New Jersey was indicted for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and driving without a license. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $75,000 bond.

“The defendant accelerated and ran a red light, striking a food delivery worker on a bicycle. His alleged reckless actions ended the life of the victim, who was delivering food in the middle of the pandemic,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. "I send my deepest condolences to the victim’s family, who had to wait for two years for the defendant to be brought to justice.”

At around 7:47 pm on September 23, 2020, Victorio Hilario-Guzman, 37, was riding his bicycle making a food delivery on the Grand Concourse. At that same time prosecutors alleged Alvarez was stopped a the corner of East 180th Street and the Grand Concourse in a 2020 Black Hyundai Genesis. The car peeled out and accelerated heading towards the Concourse.

Prosecutors say Alvarez blew through the red light and plowed into Hilario-Guzman who was crossing the intersection. The delivery worker was thrown from his bike and smashed his head on the curb. The indictment alleges the car just drove after crashing into the victim.

Hilario-Guzman was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but after hours of treatment was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors alleged Alvarez tried to cover up the crime by trying to get rid of the car. Alvarez, whose license was suspended at the time of the crime, allegedly drove the damaged Hyundai to a hotel in New Jersey. The car was a rental and prosecutors say he used a fake Pennsylvania license plate and used a phony call back number. The car was found totaled a month later in Michigan.

The case went quiet for two years but then investigators caught a break last month. On September 19, Alvarez was busted in Manhattan for once again driving with a suspended license.