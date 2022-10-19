A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors

Octoberfest for Foodies

Fall delicacies. Morris Gut

FOOD - Autumn is in full swing! The air is crisp, apples falling to the ground at area orchards just waiting to be picked. Trees putting on their annual Technicolor light show along highways and byways. Area markets selling their late season harvest of cider, squash, apples, pumpkins, and hearty root vegetables. Restaurant kitchens are geared up with the best the season has to offer. There are many comforting flavors awaiting us right now…

FALL DRIVES TO FARMS AND MARKETS!

Want to pick your own or visit a farmstand? Take a flavorful fall foliage drive with the whole family. Here are some great destinations, and be sure to check ahead for hours and availability:

The Farmers Market at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will run every Wednesday thru Oct. 26th. Admission and parking are free. Enter the market at the Mosholu Gate. www.nybg.org/event/farmers-market/

Wilken’s Farm, 1313 Whitehall Road, Yorktown Heights. Marking their 106th year, visit the farmers market or pick your own apples, peaches, pumpkins, even Christmas Trees. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. thru mid-Dec. 914-245-5111 www.wilkensfarm.com

Stuart’s Fruit Farm, 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs.

This farm has been operating since 1828, strewn with old tractors and rural artifacts, you can pick your own fruit and produce or visit the farmers market for fresh cider donuts and pies. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 914-245-2784 www.stuartsfarm.com

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem.

Operated by first generation farmers since 2011, the farm store is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site kitchen Mon.-Fri. Get tickets online for apple picking. CSA membership available. 914-485-1210 www.harvestmoonfarmandorchard.com

Hayfield’s, 1 Bloomer Road, North Salem.

Owner Renea Dayton’s multi-faceted country market bustles daily inside and out. From the in-house kitchen: coffee, breakfast, lunch, soups, salads, ice cream. Colorful flowers, too. 914-669-8275 www.hayfieldsmarket.com

Muscoot Farmers Market, Route 100, Katonah, part of Muscoot Farm.

Over 20 vendors. The farmers market operates every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. thru November. Free admission. For further info: 914-864-7283, or www.muscootfarm.org

WEEKEND BRUNCH WITH PIZZAZZ AT JACK’S BAR!

You must experience the brunch served at Jack’s Bar in Eastchester. The Full Irish Breakfast is a hearty treat. The Bennys are delish. Good specialty cocktails, too. Owner Shane Clifford and his friendly crew have tasty finger foods and generous specialties coming out of Chef Brendan Donohoe’s kitchen. Decadent Short Rib Mac N’ Cheese; Patatas Bravas, Honey Lavender Goat Cheese Bon Bons, Jack’s Meatballs; Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, Seared Scallops, Chicken Curry, Shroom Pizza out of their woodfired oven, Berkshire Pork Chop, and Grilled Lamb Sliders. Open 7 days for lunch, dinner & weekend brunch served 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jack’s Bar & Restaurant, 219 Main St., Eastchester. 914-652-7650 www.jackseastchester.com

‘DAS BRONX’ AT BRONX BREWERY!

The crew at 10-year-old Bronx Brewery in the Port Morris section of the south Bronx are geared up for food and brews 7 days a week in their popular backyard. Indoors and outdoors Friday thru Sunday. I am a fan of their Pale Ales. Das Bronx Oktoberfest brews.

Empanology, the food concession, is open, serving a variety of fresh-made empanadas, burgers, and sandwiches. Check the website for exact times of operation. Bronx Brewery is located at 856 E. 136th Street, Bronx. Phone: 718-402-1000 www.thebronxbrewery.com

18TH WARD BREWING OPENS IN

NEW ROCHELLE!

Partners Mike O’Brien and Jordan Beldner have brought their Brooklyn-based 18th Ward Brewing to the former Diner Brew space on Division St., New Rochelle. The taproom serves a variety of their brews, some fine IPAs, and they promise a special Oktoberfest Robust Porter. If you had visited Diner Brew in the past, you would recognize operations manager Joe Ruggeri. Current hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; noon to 8 p.m., Sundays. 18th Ward Taproom, 40 Division Street, New Rochelle. 315-291-5276 www.18thwardbrewing.com

EXPANSIONS IN THE WORKS!

Two of White Plains’ most popular food and drink venues are expanding. Michael Chiltern, founder of Wolf & Warrior Brewing on E. Post Road, has leased the space next door, a former beauty shop. According to Chiltern, he’s looking to have it operational by Thanksgiving. www.wolfandwarrior.com

Meanwhile, Nick Fusco, proprietor of bustling Freebird Kitchen & Bar on Mamaroneck Ave., has taken the storefront next to his restaurant. Fusco says extensive renovations are planned, including another bar and banquettes. Nice to hear positive news. www.freebirdkitchenandbar.com