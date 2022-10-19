A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors

BronxVoice

Octoberfest for Foodies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Yluo_0if2y0ai00
Fall delicacies.Morris Gut

FOOD - Autumn is in full swing! The air is crisp, apples falling to the ground at area orchards just waiting to be picked. Trees putting on their annual Technicolor light show along highways and byways. Area markets selling their late season harvest of cider, squash, apples, pumpkins, and hearty root vegetables. Restaurant kitchens are geared up with the best the season has to offer. There are many comforting flavors awaiting us right now…

FALL DRIVES TO FARMS AND MARKETS!

Want to pick your own or visit a farmstand? Take a flavorful fall foliage drive with the whole family. Here are some great destinations, and be sure to check ahead for hours and availability:

The Farmers Market at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will run every Wednesday thru Oct. 26th. Admission and parking are free. Enter the market at the Mosholu Gate. www.nybg.org/event/farmers-market/

Wilken’s Farm, 1313 Whitehall Road, Yorktown Heights. Marking their 106th year, visit the farmers market or pick your own apples, peaches, pumpkins, even Christmas Trees. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. thru mid-Dec. 914-245-5111 www.wilkensfarm.com

Stuart’s Fruit Farm, 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs. 

This farm has been operating since 1828, strewn with old tractors and rural artifacts, you can pick your own fruit and produce or visit the farmers market for fresh cider donuts and pies. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 914-245-2784 www.stuartsfarm.com

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem. 

Operated by first generation farmers since 2011, the farm store is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site kitchen Mon.-Fri. Get tickets online for apple picking. CSA membership available. 914-485-1210 www.harvestmoonfarmandorchard.com

Hayfield’s, 1 Bloomer Road, North Salem. 

Owner Renea Dayton’s multi-faceted country market bustles daily inside and out. From the in-house kitchen: coffee, breakfast, lunch, soups, salads, ice cream. Colorful flowers, too. 914-669-8275 www.hayfieldsmarket.com

Muscoot Farmers Market, Route 100, Katonah, part of Muscoot Farm. 

Over 20 vendors. The farmers market operates every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. thru November. Free admission. For further info: 914-864-7283, or www.muscootfarm.org

WEEKEND BRUNCH WITH PIZZAZZ AT JACK’S BAR!

You must experience the brunch served at Jack’s Bar in Eastchester. The Full Irish Breakfast is a hearty treat. The Bennys are delish. Good specialty cocktails, too. Owner Shane Clifford and his friendly crew have tasty finger foods and generous specialties coming out of Chef Brendan Donohoe’s kitchen. Decadent Short Rib Mac N’ Cheese; Patatas Bravas, Honey Lavender Goat Cheese Bon Bons,  Jack’s Meatballs;  Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, Seared Scallops, Chicken Curry, Shroom Pizza out of their woodfired oven, Berkshire Pork Chop, and Grilled Lamb Sliders. Open 7 days for lunch, dinner & weekend brunch served 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jack’s Bar & Restaurant, 219 Main St., Eastchester. 914-652-7650 www.jackseastchester.com

‘DAS BRONX’ AT BRONX BREWERY!

The crew at 10-year-old Bronx Brewery in the Port Morris section of the south Bronx are geared up for food and brews 7 days a week in their popular backyard. Indoors and outdoors Friday thru Sunday. I am a fan of their Pale Ales. Das Bronx Oktoberfest brews. 

Empanology, the food concession, is open, serving a variety of fresh-made empanadas, burgers, and sandwiches. Check the website for exact times of operation. Bronx Brewery is located at 856 E. 136th Street, Bronx. Phone: 718-402-1000 www.thebronxbrewery.com

18TH WARD BREWING OPENS IN 

NEW ROCHELLE!

Partners Mike O’Brien and Jordan Beldner have brought their Brooklyn-based 18th Ward Brewing to the former Diner Brew space on Division St., New Rochelle. The taproom serves a variety of their brews, some fine IPAs, and they promise a special Oktoberfest Robust Porter. If you had visited Diner Brew in the past, you would recognize operations manager Joe Ruggeri. Current hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; noon to 8 p.m., Sundays. 18th Ward Taproom, 40 Division Street, New Rochelle. 315-291-5276 www.18thwardbrewing.com

EXPANSIONS IN THE WORKS!

Two of White Plains’ most popular food and drink venues are expanding. Michael Chiltern, founder of Wolf & Warrior Brewing on E. Post Road, has leased the space next door, a former beauty shop. According to Chiltern, he’s looking to have it operational by Thanksgiving. www.wolfandwarrior.com

Meanwhile, Nick Fusco, proprietor of bustling Freebird Kitchen & Bar on Mamaroneck Ave., has taken the storefront next to his restaurant. Fusco says extensive renovations are planned, including another bar and banquettes. Nice to hear positive news. www.freebirdkitchenandbar.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# westchester# bronx# dining

Comments / 0

Published by

Bronx Voice is the true voice of Bronx News. Online and in print Bronx Voice covers news and events taking place throughout the borough. Breaking News, crime, politics and health.the bronx news

Bronx, NY
169 followers

More from BronxVoice

Bronx, NY

Cop Mugged Around Corner from P. Diddy’s School in Bronx

BRONX - An off-duty police officer was robbed of his wallet and badge at gunpoint around the corner from the Bronx charter school music icon P. Diddy opened. According to published reports, the 36-year-old Wallkill police officer was robbed by a group of men in a Mercedes which appears to be part of a pattern robbery.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to Victim

BRONX - A trio of muggers give the middle finger to authorities as they beat and rob a hard working delivery worker of his electric moped during a mugging in the Bronx. Police released surveillance video of the three men they are looking for in connection with the attack - one of the suspect wore a shirt with a drawing of the middle finger.

Read full story
13 comments
Bronx, NY

VIDEO - Vandal Slashes Cop Car’s Tires

BRONX - Police are looking for a vandal who punctured the tires to a patrol car in the Bronx. Now cops are hoping a blurry video of the suspect in the act will help them the catch the cop car tire slasher.

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

Mall Creep Groped Shopper

VIDEO - Grope Suspect Walked Around Mall After Alleged Attack. Police are looking for this man in connection with a groping of a woman in the parking lot of the Bay Plaza Mall.NYPD.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver Indicted

Driving with Suspended License AGAIN Led to Arrest. Victorio Hilario-Guzman was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering food during the pandemic. The alleged driver has been indicted two yearFile Photo.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His Father

NEW YORK - A jury found Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross guilty of a murder-for-hire plot to rub out Zottola’s own father. Sylvester Zottola was gunned down while he sat in his car at a McDonald’s drive thru waiting for his coffee.

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing Suspect

VIDEO - Smoke Shop Worker Slashed in Face by Slipper Wearing Attacker. Police are looking for a suspect dressed in a hoodie and slippers who slashed a smoke shop employee in the face.NYPD.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a gang of seven men who broke into a Bronx U-Haul rental company and stole two commercial rental vans.Investigators believe several of the suspects are males in their teens and early twenties.

Read full story
6 comments
Bronx, NY

Arrest in Subway Push Attack in Bronx

BRONX - Police have made an arrest in the unprovoked subway attack in which a straphanger was pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. The attack, which was caught on camera, made national headlines.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the Bronx

BRONX - A high-end chain snatching crew used motorcycles to get away with thousands of dollars in jewelry in the Bronx. The NYPD is looking for at least five men in connection with a robbery crew that drove high-speed motorcycles to strike around the Van Cortlandt Park area in the West Bronx.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

Man Killed Crossing Bronx River Parkway

BRONX - A Bronx man was struck and killed by a car as he attempted to cross the Bronx River Parkway in the dark. At around 5:29 am on October 18, officers responded to an emergency call found a 65-year-old man struck by a car on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Allerton Road.

Read full story
2 comments
Bronx, NY

Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in Bronx

VIDEO - Gunman Fires From Back of Moped. Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from the back of a moving moped in the Bronx. The gunman killed a NYCHA maintenance workerNYPD.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Beating Breast Cancer in the Bronx

Health officials urge women to get screened for breast cancer. -File photoFile Photo. By Dr. Sheldon M. Feldman, chief, Division of Breast Surgery & Breast Surgical Oncology and director, Breast Cancer Services, Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center; professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Dr. Della F. Makower, medical oncologist at Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center & associate professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at Victim

BRONX - Police released surveillance video of a suspect in the brutal o killing of a man in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx. The victim was shot and then run over by gunman’s car.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Supporting Our Local Hispanic/Latinx Population Living With HIV/AIDS

NEW YORK - National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD) is October 15. Coordinated by the Latino Commission on AIDS, NLAAD is observed each year to increase awareness of the impact of HIV/AIDS on the Hispanic/Latinx population in the United States.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.

Read full story
55 comments
Bronx, NY

Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax Card

BRONX - Prosecutors charged a pair of Covid vax fakers who tried to game the system regarding pandemic protocols. A teacher has been charged with submitting a fake vaccine card while an employee at a contractor trying to get people vaccinated was charged with selling vaccine cards through Twitter.

Read full story
3 comments

Clinical Trial to Help Black and Latina Women Concerned About Chemotherapy-Induced Hair Loss

BRONX – For many women of color, hair styles such as braids and Afros can represent an important link to their history, culture, and identity. Yet, there are no proven therapies to prevent hair loss for women with tightly curled or kinky hair undergoing cancer chemotherapy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy