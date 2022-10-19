U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In Bronx

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 19, 2022

Crooks samshed the glass door of a Bronx U-Haul center and stole 2 cargo vans. NYPD

BRONX - Cops are looking for a gang of seven men who broke into a Bronx U-Haul rental company and stole two commercial rental vans.Investigators believe several of the suspects are males in their teens and early twenties.

The NYPD has identified seven suspects in last month’s theft of commercial vans at a Bronx rental dealership.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects riding an MTA bus to the crime scene. The video shows the seven suspects who were not wearing masks nor covering their faces with hoodies.

At around 10:40 pm on September 4, the gang is seen on surveillance video walking onto the grounds of the U-Haul rental location at 1365 Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview off the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.

The group is caught on camera smashing the glass door to the rental company and members are then seen walking through a hole in the shattered glass. Members of the group find the keys to two commercial vans that were parked on the lot.

The thieves then drove the vans off the lot to parts unknown.

Cops described the gang members as seven males approximately in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.

Read Full Article on Original Website