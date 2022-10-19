Arrest in Subway Push Attack in Bronx

Suspect Arrested at Another Subway Station

Police say they have the man who pushed a straphanger in front of an oncoming train in custody. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 19, 2022

BRONX - Police have made an arrest in the unprovoked subway attack in which a straphanger was pushed in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. The attack, which was caught on camera, made national headlines.

Police arrested 35-year-old Miguel Ramirez of Fox Street for the Saturday attack at the 149th Street Station in the Bronx. Ramirez was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and reckless endangerment.

Cops say they arrested Ramirez within the confines of the NYPD’s Transit District #12 in Van Nest. It is unclear if the suspect was picked up at another subway station in the north Bronx.

At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.

A man went up to the straphanger and pushed him off the platform and to the tracks below as the train pulled into the station.

The attacker fled the station.

The train just missed the victim. Fellow straphangers helped the victim climb back onto the platform.

The victim suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. He was treated for his injuries and subsequently released.

The subway shove attack went national this week with numerous cable news channel putting the video of the attack on a loop when discussing the nationwide crime surge and how it will impact the midterm elections this year.