Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the Bronx

Chain Snatchers Strike Twice in 30 Minutes

Police are looking for a chain snatching crew that uses high-speed motorcycles to rob people at gun point in the Bronx. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 18, 2022

BRONX - A high-end chain snatching crew used motorcycles to get away with thousands of dollars in jewelry in the Bronx.

The NYPD is looking for at least five men in connection with a robbery crew that drove high-speed motorcycles to strike around the Van Cortlandt Park area in the West Bronx.

The first robbery took place at around 2:30 pm on October 10. A 34-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were walking near the corner of Sedgwick Avenue and Hillman Avenue near the Jerome Park Reservoir. Suddenly five men in two motorcycles pull up in front of them.

A number of the motorcycle riders pulled out handguns and demanded their property. Members of the crew ripped the jewelry off the woman’s neck and took the man’s cellphone.

The crooks then hopped back on their motorcycles and drove off. Cops say the property stolen from the couple is valued at $1,800.

A half later, the crew struck again. At around 3 pm a 21-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of West 238th Street and Bailey Avenue when the pair of motorcycles pulled up and blocked his path. The four men on two bikes pulled handguns on him and demanded his property. One of the crew ripped his chain off his neck and stole the victim’s cell phone.

Cops say the crew then peeled off eastbound on West 238th Street.

Investigators said the property is valued at $3,200.

No injuries were reported in either case. Police say the suspects are between the ages of 16 and 18. One motorcycle is red and black. The other is a yellow motorcycle.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.