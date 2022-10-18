Man Killed Crossing Bronx River Parkway

Why was Man Crossing Highway Near the Bronx Zoo?

Emergency vehicles responding to a pedestrian struck crossing the Bronx River Parkway. Citizen App

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 18, 2022

BRONX - A Bronx man was struck and killed by a car as he attempted to cross the Bronx River Parkway in the dark.

At around 5:29 am on October 18, officers responded to an emergency call found a 65-year-old man struck by a car on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Allerton Road.

According to the NYPD, an investigation determined that the 65-year-old man was trying to cross the northbound Bronx River Parkway when he was struck by a car traveling northbound on the parkway. Responding EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the case is still under investigation by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

The fatal accident snarled traffic during the early morning rush hour as officials investigated the circumstances of the pedestrian’s death. Traffic backed up to the Cross County Parkway. And officials say the accident impacted slowdowns on the New York State Thruway and the Saw Mill Parkway from drivers trying to navigate around the Bronx River Parkway backup.

Police would not comment as to why the victim was trying to cross the parkway in the dark. Cops say the victim tried to cross the highway. One published report said the victim tried to run across the busy roadway in the dark this morning.

A driver navigating the parkway traffic posted pictures from the scene on Citizens App.