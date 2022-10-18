Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in Bronx

VIDEO - Gunman Fires From Back of Moped

Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire from the back of a moving moped in the Bronx. The gunman killed a NYCHA maintenance worker NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 18, 2022

BRONX - Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire from a moving moped and sprayed part of a Bronx NYCHA development with bullets. A maintenance worker on his lunch break was gunned down in the shooting which was caught on surveillance video.

Police are asking for the public's help in trying to catch the suspect from the summer shooting.

The NYPD released video of a man opening fire from the back of a moving moped on August 19. At around 4 pm, the moped drove past the rear of 700 East 156th Street in the Longwood section of the Bronx. Cops say 49-year-old Nelson Mattocks was on his lunch break in the park area behind St. Mary’s Park Houses when the man on the moped opened fire.

Mattocks was shot in the face. The victim was rushed to nearby Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It is unclear if Mattocks was the intended target.

Police already arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. The suspect’s name was not released due to his age. That teenage suspect was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal posession of a weapon.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.