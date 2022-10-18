Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at Victim

Police released surveillance video of a shooting in which a Bronx man was shot and then run over with the gunman's getaway car. In the video NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 17, 2022

BRONX - Police released surveillance video of a suspect in the brutal o killing of a man in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx. The victim was shot and then run over by gunman’s car.

The NYPD has identified the victim as 33-year-old Cortez Hinton of Fox Street. According to police, Hinton was shot repeatedly and then run over by the gunman’s fleeing car at around 8 pm on October 15.

Hinton suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and groin. He then suffered trauma to the head and body when he was struck by the gunman’s car.

EMS rushed Hinton to Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting. The suspect is seen on tape talking to a man inside a red mini van. In another frame a man, who is believed to be the victim, is standing near the minivan but the gunman is out of frame. Suddenly the man flinches and runs off camera. Then the gunman is seen running on the sidewalk firing repeatedly at the victim as people duck for cover on the street.

Then the video shows the suspect running down the street firing a handgun at the man on camera.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.