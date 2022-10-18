Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

Police are looking for this man in connection with an unprovoked attack on a Number 6 subway platform. NYPD

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 16, 2022

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway.

At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.

A man went up to the straphanger and pushed him off the platform and to the tracks below as the train pulled into the station.

The attacker fled the station.

The train just missed the victim. Fellow straphangers helped the victim climb back onto the platform.

The victim suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect who is described as a male with a medium complexion, large black hair, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, camouflage pants and camouflage sandals.

This subway attack is the latest vicious, unprovoked attack in the NYC subway system and in the Bronx. Last week, 27-year-old Charles Moore, a groundskeeper at Citi Field, was fatally stabbed as he exited a Number 4 subway train in the Bronx. Police arrested Saquan Lemons and cannot determine a motive for the murder.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential.