Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax Card

By Dan Gesslein

Bronx Voice

October 14, 2022

BRONX - Prosecutors charged a pair of Covid vax fakers who tried to game the system regarding pandemic protocols. A teacher has been charged with submitting a fake vaccine card while an employee at a contractor trying to get people vaccinated was charged with selling vaccine cards through Twitter.

Destiny Colon, 24, was arrested following an investigation by the Bronx DA’s office. NY State Police found Colon looking to sell vaccine cards through Twitter. The complaint claims Colon sold vaccination cards to a Detective Investigator from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office posing as a customer on two separate occasions.

Prosecutors also alleged that Colon faked that her “customer” had been vaccinated by uploading the phone vaccination card to the NYC Department of Health Citywide Immunization Registry. Colon works for a company contracted by the city to help in the city’s vaccination efforts.

Colon was charged with two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, two counts of third degree Computer Tampering, two counts of first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, two counts of Computer Trespass, two counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, two counts of first-degree Falsifying Business Records, two counts of second-degree Falsifying Business Records, two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Computer, and two counts of second-degree Computer Tampering, before Bronx Supreme court Justice Albert Lorenzo. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court October 27, 2022.

“Both defendants put public safety at risk while our community continues the battle against COVID-19,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The defendants were allegedly willing to endanger the health and safety of people in the Bronx, including students. It is essential we do our part to protect people from a virus that is still leading to hospitalizations and even death.”

The other defendant is a NYC Teacher who is charged with submitting a phony vaccination card to continue teaching in a school.

Noni Porter, 29, of Long Island City Queens works as a teacher at the Bronx School for Continuous Learners. Porter is alleged to have submitted a photo of a phony vax card to the New York City Department of Education Covid Portal. She also allegedly sent a copy of the photo to her principal and asked for a day off claiming she was suffering side effects from the vaccine. The principal was alerted to the possible fraudulent activity and an investigation began.

Prosecutors say Porter admitted to investigators that the card she bought for $60 was fraudulent. Porter was charged with two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, two counts of first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, two-counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, and two counts of second-degree Falsifying Business Records before Bronx Supreme Court Justice George Villegas. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on November 11, 2022.