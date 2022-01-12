USA TODAY Life Deletes Controversial Pedophilia Tweet

Now-deleted tweet from USA TODAY Life r/conspiracy Reddit

USA TODAY Life is in hot water after a tweet that seemingly promoted pedophilia was posted and then deleted from their Twitter page. USA TODAY Life tweeted on Jan 11, 2022 at 12:47pm, “A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread.” So, what happened?

On January 11, 2022 at 9:00am, USA TODAY Life tweeted, “When most of the public thinks of pedophilia, they assume it’s synonymous with child sexual abuse. A pedophile is an adult who is sexually attracted to children, but not all pedophiles abuse kids, and some people who sexually abuse kids are not pedophiles.”

Within seconds of posting, USA TODAY Life was bombarded with angry comments ranging from those who disagreed with the tweet to survivors of child sexual assault sharing their stories. Within four hours, the tweet was removed, and USA TODAY Life released their unapologetic statement. The tweet was meant to promote their January 10th story, “The complicated research behind pedophilia.”

The story is still available for viewing today includes a study that suggests pedophilia is a trait that people are born with, and that not all pedophiles are inherently abusive towards children. It states:

“One of the most significant findings is that scientists who study the disorder say pedophilia is determined in the womb, though environmental factors may influence whether someone acts on an urge to abuse.”

Both the article and associated tweets are still a source of controversy as some say the study is inappropriate and should not have been published.