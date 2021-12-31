It is with a heavy heart that we announce Betty White has died. A close friend of Betty confirmed the news to TMZ.

Betty White was born on January 17, 1922 in Chicago Illinois. She began her career as an actress in both radio and television in the 1930s and quickly rose to fame. She was best known for her role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, which aired from 1985-1992.

Per her IMDB, Betty White's acting career included roles in The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show, The Love Boat, Matlock, Lake Placid, Hercules (the tv series), Ally McBeal, The Wild Thornberrys, King of the Hill, That 70s Show, Malcolm in the Middle, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Boston Legal, 30 Rock, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Lorax, Pound Puppies, Spongebob Squarepants, Bones, Toy Story 4, and many, many more.

Betty White's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame JGKlein

Betty White was captivating for her beautiful voice, deep blue eyes, and sense of humor. This lead to a plethora of awards and honors including 5 Primetime Emmy Awards, TV Land Legend Award, Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy, Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, Disney Legend Award, Star on the Walk of Fame, and a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording

Nine years ago, at 90 years old, she was quoted as saying,

I can credit my folks for my genes. That said, I can't get over that at this age I don't feel this age. I'm not trying to be any younger. I'm not lying about my age. If I were lying about my age, I would say I was 89. I'm just at one of those good times in one's life. I'm at one of the high spots. I'm healthy enough to enjoy it. I'm surrounded by friends I adore. Isn't that kind of the best way to sign off?

She would have turned 100 years old in just 17 days.