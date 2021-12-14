Pennsylvania: Have you seen Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Loved ones are desperate for any clues about the mysterious disappearance of Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell. According to Temple News, Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell went missing on December 9, 2021 around 8:00pm. She was said to be in the middle of a mental health crisis when she left her mother's house on Helen St. She did not take her belongings.

Miguel Torres of the Philadelphia Police Department states Kenaizha was wearing a black and white jacket, a black shirt, black sweatpants, a burgundy bonnet, and purple flip-flops with rhinestones.

Temple News describes the junior art therapy major as follows:

20 years old

5 feet, 4 inches tall

Roughly 100lbs

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Tattoos: Kenaizha has several tattoos. One on her arm of Spirited Away Forest Sprites, a number tattoo on her chest, and a dagger and heart on her upper right arm.

Temple University's Executive Director of Campus Safety Services, Charles Leone, confirmed Kenaizha had attended the last several semesters of school at Temple University but is not enrolled at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Kenaizha's brother to hire a private investigator as she feels not enough is being done to help find her missing sister.

If you see Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell or know of any information about her disappearance, you are urged to call PPD at 215-686-3280 or Temple University Police Department at 215-204-1234.