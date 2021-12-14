Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania: Have you seen Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell?

Brittany Enn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQoT6_0dMvSe0B00
templenews.com

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Loved ones are desperate for any clues about the mysterious disappearance of Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell. According to Temple News, Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell went missing on December 9, 2021 around 8:00pm. She was said to be in the middle of a mental health crisis when she left her mother's house on Helen St. She did not take her belongings.

Miguel Torres of the Philadelphia Police Department states Kenaizha was wearing a black and white jacket, a black shirt, black sweatpants, a burgundy bonnet, and purple flip-flops with rhinestones.

Temple News describes the junior art therapy major as follows:

20 years old

5 feet, 4 inches tall

Roughly 100lbs

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Tattoos: Kenaizha has several tattoos. One on her arm of Spirited Away Forest Sprites, a number tattoo on her chest, and a dagger and heart on her upper right arm.

Temple University's Executive Director of Campus Safety Services, Charles Leone, confirmed Kenaizha had attended the last several semesters of school at Temple University but is not enrolled at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Kenaizha's brother to hire a private investigator as she feels not enough is being done to help find her missing sister.

If you see Kenaizha "Nage" Ezell or know of any information about her disappearance, you are urged to call PPD at 215-686-3280 or Temple University Police Department at 215-204-1234.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
missingbipocmissingpersonphiladelphiapennsylvania

Comments / 4

Published by

Nationwide BIPOC and underrepresented missing persons cases. If you know of any current or cold cases you'd like to see an article on, please email me at missingpersonsmedia@gmail.com

Lake Charles, LA
601 followers

More from Brittany Enn

California State

California: Have You Seen Devin Newsom?

Devin Newsom Missing Persons PosterBlack and Missing. Los Angeles, California: Have you seen Devin Newsom?. Devin Newsom is a 28-year-old black male from who went missing from Los Angeles, California on Tuesday November 30, 2021 shortly after being discharged from USC Medical Center. The events surrounding Devin's disappearance are currently unknown, but it is suspected that he may be in danger.

Read full story
5 comments
Iowa State

Iowa: Have You Seen Jesse Jerome Leopold?

Jesse Leopold Missing Persons PosterFinding Jesse Leopold/Facebook. JEWELL, IOWA: Have you seen Jesse Leopold? Police need help solving a cold case involving a young man who went missing and may have been in danger.

Read full story
East Orange, NJ

Jashyah Moore Found Safe

Update: According to abc7ny, Jashyah Moore has been found safe! A press conference will be held Friday 11/12/21 at 11:00am EST with more details. East Orange, NJ- Have you seen 14-year-old Jashyah Moore?

Read full story
Washington State

Washington: Have You Seen Rosalita "Rose" Longee?

Rosalita "Rose" Longee was last seen with her adoptive grandmother, Verlynn Faye Longee, on 6/30/2015. She was asked to leave their Wapato, Washington residence due to being under the influence of drugs. She later attempted to come back home but was refused entry and has not been seen since.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Washington State: Have You Seen Mary Ellen Johnson (Davis)?

40-year-old Mary Ellen Johnson (Davis) of Washington state went missing on November 25, 2020 from Tulalip Reservation while walking eastbound on Firetrail Road. Mary was born August 31, 1981 in Washington state. She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'6", and weighs 115lbs. Mary is of Native American descent and has a Sunburst tattoo on her upper right arm. She may be wearing glasses. Missing Tulalip Tribal Member case# TUL -20 -3063.

Read full story

Where To Give And Receive Assistance For Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida slammed the eastern coast of Louisiana on August 29, 2021, leaving damage and destruction in its path. Hurricane Ida destroyed a large portion of the power grid in its path, leaving over one million Louisiana and Mississippi residents without power for an undetermined length of time. It is said to have been the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. Due to the extreme damage, it's possible residents could face weeks without power. Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Governor Edwards, had the following to say regarding deaths from the storm:

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Ida Predictions and Hurricane Preparation

It is a gloomy morning in Louisiana as we prepare for the worst as T.S. Ida strengthens, predicted to slam the eastern Louisiana coast as a Category 3 Hurricane. The storm is predicted to make landfall on the coast late Sunday to early Monday. This storm, currently barreling towards the Gulf of Mexico, has potential to be life-threatening with devastating winds over 110mph. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the "Gulf Coast of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Mississippi and parts of the Alabama coastline."

Read full story
6 comments

T-Mobile Is Not Taking Their Massive Data Breech Seriously

"T-Mobile" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. On August 17, 2021, T-Mobile found out they had been targeted in a massive data breech. "Customers trust us with their private information and we safeguard it with the utmost concern. A recent cybersecurity incident put some of that data in harm’s way, and we apologize for that. We take this very seriously, and we strive for transparency in the status of our investigation and what we’re doing to help protect you.”

Read full story
2 comments

Memorial Health System Slammed With Ransomware Attack

"Neurology waiting room at University of Washington hospital" by D Coetzee is marked with CC0 1.0. Memorial Health System's CEO, Scott Cantley, has announced the organization became the victim of a ransomware attack on August 15, 2021.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington Woman Who Physically Assaulted Woman At Grocery Store Has Dark Past

What should have been a normal trip to the grocery store turned into an unprovoked attack for Alyssa Cuellar. On August 8, 2021, Alyssa Cuellar was entering the grocery store when a man noticed her anti-ICE bumper sticker and yelled profanities before making an obscene gesture towards her. Cuellar continued towards the entrance of the store and began filming, concerned about his behavior as he remained near her vehicle. That's when the man's wife, Moe Darling McLeod, approached Alyssa.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Florida Woman Fatally Shot By Toddler

"Pulp Handgun" by mr.smashy is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. A tragedy unfolded in Florida on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after a woman was fatally shot by her young child at the Oaks of Spring Valley apartments in Altamonte Springs. The shooting was accidental and occurred after Shamaya Lynn's toddler found an armed, unsecured gun that belonged to the child's father.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor Offers $100 Incentive For College Students to Receive Vaccine

"Syringe and Vaccine" by NIAID is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Louisiana continues to struggle to keep its COVID-19 rates from climbing further, with 18 to 29-year-olds remaining one of the lowest demographics for vaccination rates.

Read full story
Calcasieu Parish, LA

First Day of School Reminders for Calcasieu Parish

Friday, August 13, 2021 kicks off the 2021-2022 school year for Calcasieu Parish! Here is a list to help you prepare!. Pre-K through 8th Grade will have supplies provided for them.

Read full story
Lake Charles, LA

Story of Lake Charles Double Murder Was A Hoax

What appeared to be a tragic local story that started on the Neighbors app was found to be a hoax. It stated that a man had murdered his wife and her lover in Lake Charles, and that the man was threatening to throw his children off of a third story balcony. KPLC 7 News was said to have been on the scene as he barricaded himself and his children inside.

Read full story
1 comments

Happy Presidential Joke Day

According to holidayinsights.com, it was on this day in 1984 when Ronald Reagan leaned into his microphone for a sound check and stated, "My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you I just signed legislation which outlaws Russia forever. The bombing begins in five minutes." At that time, he did not realize he was speaking to a live audience!

Read full story
1 comments

Searching for Summer Wells

The search continues for five-year-old Summer Wells, who disappeared from her family's Tennessee residence on June 15, 2021. Summer Wells is a five-year-old girl from Rogersville, TN who went missing from her home on June 15, 2021 at 6:00PM. She is 3 feet tall, blonde with blue eyes, and weighs about forty pounds. She was last seen by her family wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes. On the evening of her disappearance, an Endangered Child Alert was sent out.

Read full story
6 comments
Natchitoches, LA

NSULA Professor On Leave After Facebook Comment

"Syringe and Vaccine" by NIAID is licensed under CC BY 2.0. A Northwestern State University of Louisiana professor, Dr. Holly Stave, is on leave after making a Facebook comment about individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read full story
1 comments
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Back To School Info For Calcasieu Parish

The 2021-2022 school year is just around the corner for Calcasieu Parish students! Calcasieu Parish School Board has now announced back to school information vis cpsb.org. Here are the details:

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

Mask Mandate Reinstated in Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced in a press conference on August 2, 2021 that he is reinstating the mask mandate statewide for both in public and indoors, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The mandate will be effective August 3, 2021. Louisiana remains the highest in COVID-10 infections per capita by far.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy