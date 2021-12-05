Devin Newsom Missing Persons Poster Black and Missing

Los Angeles, California: Have you seen Devin Newsom?

Devin Newsom is a 28-year-old black male from who went missing from Los Angeles, California on Tuesday November 30, 2021 shortly after being discharged from USC Medical Center. The events surrounding Devin's disappearance are currently unknown, but it is suspected that he may be in danger.

Black and Missing Inc describes him as follows:

DOB: March 7, 1993 (28)

Gender: Male

Race: Black, medium complexion

Eye Color: Brown

Hair: Black, shaved

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 130lbs

Clothing: Last seen wearing an olive green SAO PAULO sweatshirt

Devin Newsom's Facebook Profile Photo Devin Newsom/Facebook

A Facebook post from the group Black and Missing but Not Forgotten says the following:

“No NamUs case number has been assigned. They do have an incident report with LAPD. Devin Newsom was discharged from USC Medical Center, Tuesday (Nov 30, 2021) at 3 pm. He did call his partner around 2 p.m. with a low cell battery saying he was scared. The conversation then led to the car being impounded/towed (not confirmed). He went to the hospital because he wasn’t comfortable with the thoughts he was having. The family doesn't believe he ever made it home. Newsom's keys & ID were found at a shopping center on Figueroa downtown and the security guard

turned them into Gold’s Gym where they have memberships. When his cousin went to pick up Devins things he wasn't around. One employee at Sephora stated she believes she saw him Wednesday (Dec 1, 2021) morning. Devin Newsom resides in Los Angeles, CA, and was last seen wearing an olive green sweatshirt with “SAO PAULO” on the front.”

If you have seen Devin Newsom or know any details about this case, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.