Iowa: Have You Seen Jesse Jerome Leopold?

Jesse Leopold Missing Persons Poster Finding Jesse Leopold/Facebook

JEWELL, IOWA: Have you seen Jesse Leopold? Police need help solving a cold case involving a young man who went missing and may have been in danger.

According to charleyproject.org, Jesse Jerome Leopold is a 28-year-old man missing from Jewell, Iowa. He was last seen on October 13, 2016 at 6:30pm by his supervisor. Jesse stated he needed to go pick up his medications and left his job site at W&G Marketing. He has not been seen since that day.

Crimeatorium of medium.com adds that Jesse suffers from bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. The medications Jesse went to pick up were to treat these conditions, but there is a possibility he left to meet a dealer of drugs that Jesse used to medicate himself when he ran out of his legal prescriptions. After never returning to work and not being seen at home for two days, Jesse's roommates called Jerry Leopold, Jesse's father, to let him know about Jesse's disappearance. Jesse's truck was found the following day (October 16, 2016) at Ledges State Park, about 35 miles away. Suspicion rose when the keys were found in the ignition along with Jesse's personal belongings, including his socks and shoes. Jerry Leopold called Boone's County Sheriff's Office at this point to report Jesse as a missing person. Unfortunately, there was no trace of Jesse after weeks of searching and following up on the little leads they had. Jerry Leopold does not believe his son harmed himself. He is quoted saying, "I have said this before but now is a good time to repeat. If this were a suicide, a body would have been found by now."

Iowa.gov describes Jesse as follows:

DOB: 3/1/1993 (28)

Weight: 185lbs

Height: 6'1"

Hair: Brown, possibly bald

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Clothing at time of disappearance: Blue shirt, blue jeans, barefoot

Jesse Jerome Leopold Finding Jesse Leopold/Facebook

If you know the whereabouts of Jesse Jerome Leopold or know any information about this case, please contact Boone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Godzicki at 515-433-4789

Case # 201605071

NAMUS MP #41802

There is a cash reward.

A Facebook page has been set up dedicated to finding Jesse called Finding Jesse Leopold.