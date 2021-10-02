Washington: Have You Seen Rosalita "Rose" Longee?

Facebook

Rosalita "Rose" Longee was last seen with her adoptive grandmother, Verlynn Faye Longee, on 6/30/2015. She was asked to leave their Wapato, Washington residence due to being under the influence of drugs. She later attempted to come back home but was refused entry and has not been seen since.

Date of Birth: 2/4/1997

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 130lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Missing Since: 6/30/2015

Location: Wapato, Washington

Classification: Endangered

Rose is a member of both the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in Montana.

Rose has scars on her wrists and chest. Her ears and lip are pierced.

She is known to have substance abuse issues and has been through many substance abuse treatment facilities since the age of sixteen. Her boyfriend, who may have known details about her whereabouts, was murdered in 2017. There have been multiple rumors about what happened to Rose. Her grandmother was told stories about her living in homeless camps, but after checking all of the local camps, Verlynn was unable to find Rose. She has also been told Rose may have been [beaten, cut up, or buried alive.]

Verlynn is devastated that her last time seeing her granddaughter was under the influence and regrets telling her to leave. Her family is still hopeful that she will be found safe and wishes that anyone with any information would come forward.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of Rosalita "Rose" Longee, please contact the Yakima Nation Tribal Police at 509-865-2933.

