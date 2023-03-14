Estes Park, CO

Believe in Bigfoot? This Colorado mountain town celebrates him at a festival

Brittany Anas

Bigfoot Days is coming up in Estes Park.Photo byVisit Estes Park/John Berry

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Estes Park, Colo.) Coming off Frozen Dead Guy Days, Estes Park is preparing for its next quirky festival: Bigfoot Days.

Did you know that about 16 percent of people believe in bigfoot? Whether you believe sasquatches are real (or you have yeti to see one in the wilderness), Estes Park invites you to celebrate the sasquatch in all of his hairy glory with the two-day April festival 14-15 that includes some big names in the bigfoot world.

The free outdoor festival includes live appearances and talks from bigfoot celebs and experts, including Dr. Mireya Mayor, a world-renowned primatologist and explorer who stars in the Travel Channel’s hit series “Expedition Bigfoot” and Matt Moneymaker from the Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot” series that teams scientists with amateurs to take to the wilderness in search of sasquatch. Cast from the Travel Channel’s “Mountain Monsters” will also be at the festival.

The Estes Park festival also includes area Bigfoot tours, a Bigfoot calling contest, axe-throwing, and more.

As for actual bigfoot sightings? They’ve been known to happen near Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization maintains a bigfoot sightings database, with 130 suspected encounters in Colorado, including a family hearing a loud wood knock at Deer Lakes outside of Lake City and a daylight sighting by hikers at Mayflower Gulch outside of Leadville.

Nine reports have been made over the decades in Larimer County, with a few near Estes Park, including a possible photo from Storm Mountain and a nighttime encounter a family said they had near the YMCA of the Rockies.

