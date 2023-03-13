Colorado pool named one of the ‘most picturesque’ in the country

Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was ranked as one of the most Instagrammable pools in the United States. Photo by Brittany Anas

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Colorado) The world’s largest mineral spring pool is also one of the most Instagrammable, according to a new analysis that pinpointed the swimming spots posted the most on social media sites.

While Las Vegas pools dominated the rankings, the historic Glenwood Hot Springs thermal pool cracked the top 10, landing a No. 6 spot.

Open year-round and fed by the Yampah spring, Glenwood Hot Springs’ main pool is 405 feet long and 100 feet wide at its widest point and contains more than a million gallons of water. The pool is kept at about 90 degrees.

Meanwhile, the smaller 100-foot-long therapy pool is usually around 104 degrees, closer to hot tub temps.

It’s one of the most well-known mineral-rich pools on Colorado’s Historic Hot Springs Loop .

With steam lifting off it and mountains in the backdrop, the hot springs pool is indeed scenic.

Pool hoppers and mineral enthusiasts coming to Glenwood Springs can also steam at the adjacent Yampah Spa Vapor Caves and soak in the pools at Iron Mountain Hot Springs , which has several pools of varying temps along the Colorado River.

Iron Mountain is set to open an adults-only section this summer with additional pools with mineral mixes mimicking famous hot springs worldwide.

The study by casino review site BonusFinder.com analyzed social media metrics to find the most mentioned and photographed pools from around America. Most of the pools on the top 10 list are associated with casinos, but Barton Springs in Austin, Texas, and Glenwood Hot Springs in Colorado were among the more outdoorsy offerings.

The site says, “Glenwood Springs is a perfect spot for ultimate relaxation. Open around the year, the mineral-filled water is said to help relieve aches and pains, eliminate toxins and provide multiple other health benefits.”

Glenwood Springs, a soaking destination since the late 1800, features roughly 16 minerals in the waters. The most predominant ones are sodium chloride, potassium sulfate, calcium sulfate and calcium bicarbonate.

Here’s the Top 10 list of the most Instagrammable pools:

No. 1: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 2: Mirage Pool, The Mirage, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 3: The Neptune Pool, Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California

No. 4: Barton Springs Pool, Barton Springs, Austin, Texas

No. 5: The Tank, Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 6: Glenwood Hot Springs, Glenwood Springs, Colorado

No. 7: The Backyard, Red Rock Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 8: Stadium Swim, Circa Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 9: Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

No. 10: The Water Club, Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, New Jersey