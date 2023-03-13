New Korean food hall opens in Centennial

Spicy seafood ramen and Korean fried chicken with a soy-garlic glaze from the food stalls at CoArk Collective. Photo by Brittany Anas

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Centennial, Colo.) Colorado’s newest food hall brings several Korean restaurants under one roof, which means you can snack on street food-style chicken on a stick, savor a bowl of bibimbap (a rice bowl topped with meat and veggies), and finish your meal on a sweet note with strawberry-topped croffle for dessert. (Croffles, for the uninitiated, are rolled like croissants but pressed by a waffle iron).

CoArk Collective , 15775 E. Arapahoe Road, opened earlier this year, taking over a former Golden Corral space in a strip mall in Centennial, but close to Aurora and Parker.

Located in a former Golden Corral, CoArk Collective has nine food stalls serving everything from Korean street food to milk teas and poke. Photo by Brittany Anas

The food hall has nine concepts that sell poke, boba tea, (Korean sushi), spicy toast and more. In all, there are more than 100 items available from the stalls and guests can order from a centralized station.

Some of the most popular items include Korean chicken, which you can have served on a stick or in a box. Glazes include cheesy powder, soy garlic and sweet pineapple. Compared to American fried chicken, Korean fried chicken tends to use a crispier with a barely-there batter with lots of flavor from spices and chilis.

Shrimp kimbop from CoArk Collective. Photo by Brittany Anas

The Koco South Korean street food stall also serves other snacky things like fried chicken dumplings, veggie fries and waffle fries.

For dessert, diners can choose beyond the croffles, which come in flavors like strawberry or matcha, chocolate and banana and with the option to top it with ice cream.

3456 Tea blends up rice slushes and cinnamon slushes and serves shakers flavored with yuzu (a tart citrus), plum or dates. For $17 you can get a flight of drinks. At Momo Bing you can get a noodle-shaped shaved ice called Noodle Bingsu.

Honeydew milk tea with boba from Momo Bing at CoArk Collective. Photo by Brittany Anas

My boyfriend and I popped in on a recent Saturday and got a honeydew milk tea, a box of soy-garlic chicken, spicy seafood ramen, shrimp kimpob, and tried the rice tea. Our tab clocked in at $60 (with plenty of leftovers).

CoArk Collective is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.