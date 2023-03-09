Getting divorced? Celebrate at this Denver Hotel

The video game suite at The Curtis Hotel. Photo by The Curtis Hotel

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Ahead of the summer wedding season, spring is a popular time for bachelor and bachelorette parties. But there’s another travel trend gaining momentum over the past decade for couples untying the knot: Divorce getaways.

Now, a Denver hotel is billing itself as an ideal spot to enjoy some divorcee debauchery.

The Curtis Hotel , 1405 Curtis St., is a boutique hotel downtown, across from the Denver Performing Arts Complex, with a “Stay Happy” motto influencing its maximalist design.

Who ya' gonna' call? The Ghostbuster-themed room at The Curtis Hotel offers a fun stay in downtown. Photo by The Curtis Hotel

The hotel has 13 hyper-themed rooms, some aptly fitting the theme of parties, including a “game over” video game suite with a Donkey Kong arcade and Mario Bros. mushroom-inspired throw pillows, and a 13th-floor Ghostbuster-themed room for ghosts of exes past.

Other themed rooms in the hotel include a Barbie doll room on the “Big Hair” floor that celebrates the elevated hairstyles of Marge Simpson and Mattel’s famous cast. The suite has a Barbie mural and a salon-inspired chair.

A Barbie Mural in the Big Hair suite at The Curtis Hotel. Photo by The Curtis Hotel

Other themed rooms include “Talladega Nights,” a shagadelic disco pad, and a sci-fi suite with a “Star Trek” mural.

The hotel’s lobby is also Instagram-worthy, with a work area designed to look like a pool deck, complete with pink flamingos on a turf wall and a “diving board” table. Additional photographic vignettes throughout the space include a ski lift chair with an illuminated sunshine mural behind it and a neon drive-thru sign with a pull-down projector that shows throwback movies.