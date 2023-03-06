Can you guess which movie genre Coloradans love most?

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujEMj_0l9Qdbgs00
Colorado ranks No. 4 on a list of movie-loving states.Photo byKrists LuhaersonUnsplash

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado is one of the most movie-obsessed states in the country, according to a new survey that analyzed web search data and, cue the jump scare, because the movie genre that residents love most might surprise you.

Japan-101, a casino site, ranked Colorado as the fourth most movie-obsessed state, and, according to the search data, Coloradans have a penchant for horror movies, which are by far the most popular genre.

But in the Centennial state also outrank every other state for their interest in sci-fi movies, narrowly beating Oregon and Washington regarding interest in this genre.

Colorado’s fascination with the occult shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The state is home to the Telluride Horror Show, an October horror film festival in the mountains. Also, Rocky Mountain Nightmares, a horror expo and film festival, is coming to Denver in May, and the Colorado Festival of Horror is coming to the Park Meadows area Sept. 15-17 to show horror films and host trivia, art shows, cosplay, panels, and tattoo contests.

Also, filmmakers landed on Palisade for a slasher film set at a winery, according to the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media. Estes Park’s The Stanley Hotel inspired horror writer Stephen King to pen “The Shining.”

Still, even with so many movie fans in the state, one of the metro area’s discount movie chains, Elvis Cinemas, announced last week on Facebook that it permanently closed all three of its locations. The small chain had theaters in Arvada, Littleton and Denver in the Tiffany Plaza.

So, what other states can Coloradans pass the popcorn to?

Home to Hollywood, it’s probably no surprise that California tops the list of movie-loving states. Utah, which hosts the annual Sundance Film Festival, also ranks high.

Here are the 10 states that love movies the most, according to the recent survey:

1. California

2. Texas

3. Utah

4. Colorado

5. Nevada

6. New York

7. Arizona

8. Illinois

9. Georgia

10. Washington

