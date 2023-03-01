New ‘Roman’-style pizza coming to Denver

Sofia's Roman Pizza is opening soon on the 16th Street Mall in Denver. Photo by Sofia's Roman Pizza

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Chicago has its deep-dish pizza. Detroit’s rectangular pies have crispy, cheesy crusts, and Colorado-style pizza gets drizzled in honey. But have you ever heard of Roman-style pizza?

A new pizzeria concept, Sofia’s Roman Pizza , is opening soon on the 16th Street Mall, introducing the square, Roman-style pizzas that are cut to size and rustic to Denverites.

Taking over the former Illegal Pete’s space near the corner of 16th Street and Wazee, Sofia’s will be a fast-casual spot dishing out pizza by the slice, half pan (six slices) or full pan (12 slices). The counter will offer nine types of pizzas (think: pepperoni, gorgonzola and hot honey; Italian sausage and potato; and mixed mushrooms topped with cremini, maitake king oyster mushrooms, mozzarella and parsley).

The team worked with an old friend and world-renowned baker, Alen Ramos of Poulette Bake Shop to create the recipe for the dough. The dough starts with an ancient flour called Yecora Rojo that, along with a 36-hour ferment, creates the crumb (a hallmark of great crust) that’s affectionately known as the honeycomb. The honeycomb has micro-holes that make the pizza light and easily digestible.

Sofia’s will also serve classic Italian cocktails like negronis and spritzes.

The 2,600 square-foot restaurant was designed by Wunder Werks , which updated the space with a pink and green color palette and plenty of plants from a local houseplant boutique, ReRoot . The seating capacity inside is 45 with the patio offering 24 additional seats to take in the sunshine.