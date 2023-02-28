5 things you might not know about Blucifer

Denver International Airport's Mustang turned 15 this month. Photo by Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) If you’re not from here—heck, even if you are—the hulking blue mustang with glowing red eyes that greets passengers as they come and go from Denver International Airport can catch you off guard.

Mustang, more commonly known by locals as Blucifer, is the rearing public art sculpture that has a commanding presence on the windswept knoll between the inbound and outbound lanes of Pena Boulevard.

According to DIA officials, their blue boy, a fierce protector of the airport, is celebrating his 15th birthday this month.

Mustang is one of DIA's most controversial pieces of art. Photo by Denver International Airport

Commissioned as public art, Mustang was installed in 2008 and said to represent the wild spirit of the American West.

But two years prior to its installation, a portion of the sculpture fell on its artist-creator Luis Jiménez, severing an artery in his leg and killing him.

Today, the sculpture, which some say is cursed, has become a central figure of the conspiracy theories that shroud DIA.

Mustang bathes in the moonlight near Denver International Airport. Photo by Denver International Airport

Here’s five facts that you might not know about DIA’s Mustang: