History buffs will love Allegiant’s new cheap route from Denver

Allegiant is adding a new non-stop flight from Denver. Photo by Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A slew of new non-stop flights are coming to Denver International Airport in 2023, with routes jet-setting to Jamaica, Costa Rica and coastal Washington.

Now, a smaller carrier announced that it's adding a non-stop route from DIA: Allegiant Air will start an all-new service between Denver and Allentown, Pennsylvania this summer.

Flights start June 15, according to an announcement that DIA made on Twitter, quipping “Allegiant + Allentown = Allengiant?”

Allentown is Pennsylvania’s third largest city and is just 60 miles outside of Philadelphia. One-way tickets on Allegiant to the Lehigh Valley start at $59, according to the carrier .

Beyond being the title of a Billy Joel song, this Eastern Pennsylvania city that was founded in 1762 has a museum that houses a full-size replica of the Liberty Bell, plus a mural about its history as well as amusement parks, fine dining, a theater district and symphony hall.

The greater Lehigh Valley is also home to Bethlehem, which is one of the cutest Christmas towns in the country with a German-style Christkindl market, outdoor ice skating rink, cute shops, Christmas carolers and a Peeps drop on New Year’s Eve.

Currently, other direct flights from Denver to Pennsylvania include United routes to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.