History buffs will love Allegiant’s new cheap route from Denver

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver
(Denver, Colo.) A slew of new non-stop flights are coming to Denver International Airport in 2023, with routes jet-setting to Jamaica, Costa Rica and coastal Washington.
Now, a smaller carrier announced that it's adding a non-stop route from DIA: Allegiant Air will start an all-new service between Denver and Allentown, Pennsylvania this summer.
Flights start June 15, according to an announcement that DIA made on Twitter, quipping “Allegiant + Allentown = Allengiant?”
Allentown is Pennsylvania’s third largest city and is just 60 miles outside of Philadelphia. One-way tickets on Allegiant to the Lehigh Valley start at $59, according to the carrier.
Beyond being the title of a Billy Joel song, this Eastern Pennsylvania city that was founded in 1762 has a museum that houses a full-size replica of the Liberty Bell, plus a mural about its history as well as amusement parks, fine dining, a theater district and symphony hall.
The greater Lehigh Valley is also home to Bethlehem, which is one of the cutest Christmas towns in the country with a German-style Christkindl market, outdoor ice skating rink, cute shops, Christmas carolers and a Peeps drop on New Year’s Eve.
Currently, other direct flights from Denver to Pennsylvania include United routes to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
