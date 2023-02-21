How creative are you? Help name Denver Zoo’s baby sloth

The Denver Zoo's baby sloth needs a name. Photo by Denver Zoo

(Denver, Colo.) Earlier this year, the Denver Zoo asked for a slow clap as it announced the birth of its snuggly baby Linne two-toed sloth. The zoo’s animal care team retrieved a hair DNA sample during the neonatal exam and today revealed the pup is a boy.

Now, the slow-moving mammal born to mom, Charlotte, and dad, Elliot, needs a name.

The baby sloth’s adoring keepers have put forth three names, and the public can cast votes at $5 a pop through a baby sloth naming contest .

Proceeds will go towards the care of Charlotte, Elliot, baby sloth (name TBD), and the zoo’s other 3,000 wild residents.

Here are the name options:

Rain: Inspired by the tropical rainforest where this species hails, a vote for RAIN will make sure the little guy is always showered with love.

Wicket: The Zoo’s last sloth naming contest, did, in fact, let the Wookiee win—so it’s only fitting that his little brother be named after an Ewok!

Cappuccino: While the little guy is NOT caffeinated, he does have a beautiful café con leche coat—and he’s perfectly sweet, even sin azucar.

Should the zoo's new bundle of joy be named Rain, Wicket or Cappuccino? Photo by Denver Zoo

On the topic of names, did you know that sloths are originally named after one of the Seven Deadly Sins and are considered one of the world’s laziest animals?