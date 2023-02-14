Chick-fil-A tests cauliflower sandwiches in Denver

Chick-fil-A is testing a cauliflower sandwich in the Denver market. Photo by Chick-fil-A

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) For the past four years, Chick-fil-A chefs have been experimenting with recipes for a plant-forward entrée to cater to customers who want more veggie options.

The restaurant officially unveiled the menu item this week: It’s a crispy cauliflower sandwich that’s prepared and seasoned much like the original chicken sandwich. Denver is one of just three test markets where it’s available.

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is marinated and breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked and served on a toasted buttery bun and topped with a pair of dill pickle chips.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a press release. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Colorado was recently ranked as one of the most vegan-obsessed states in the country. In addition to the Denver market, the cauliflower sandwich is also being tested in Charleston, South Carolina and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region.

High in fiber and nutrients, cauliflower has been trending for the past several years as the new “it” vegetable because of its versatility. Chefs love it as a meat substitute because when it’s cooked right, it can take on a meaty texture.