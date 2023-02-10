Denver International Airport Breaks Record Passenger Count in 2022

Denver International Airport hit an all-time passenger record in 2022, with a total passenger count exceeding 69 million. Photo by Denver International Airport

(Denver, Colo) If you traveled through Denver International Airport last year, you probably noticed it was busy. Now, the numbers are backing up your perceptions: 2022 was DIA’s busiest year on record, with 69,286,461 passengers traveling through the airport, according to Phil Washington, CEO of the airport.

The figures fall just short of the 70 million annual passenger prediction officials had for DIA in 2022, a milestone the airport would have met without weather-related traffic disruptions during the busy holiday season.

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in late December when its antiquated crew scheduling software, coupled with a winter storm, caused a major meltdown, with Denver passengers at the epicenter of the woes.

DIA’s passenger traffic is a 17.8 percent increase from 2021. It also exceeds pre-pandemic travel numbers and is up 0.4 percent over 2019, the previous record traffic year.

With figures updated through October 2022, Denver’s airport ranks as the third busiest airport globally, behind only Atlanta (ATL) and Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW).

Interestingly, 2022 was also the busiest year for international passenger traffic at DIA,, reaching more than 3.3 million, nearly 75 percent above 2021 and 4.6 percent more than 2019.

Last year was the busiest year on record in Denver for the airport’s two largest carriers, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Outdoor deck on Concourse C. Photo by Denver International Airport

Denver was the origination and destination for 58.8 percent of the airport’s passengers, meaning they began or ended their trip in the Mile High City. Connecting passengers comprised 41.2 percent of total passengers in 2022, representing the highest percentage of connecting passengers since 2014.

While the airport remains under construction, travelers have likely noticed some of the additions in the past year.

Several new restaurants have opened at DIA, including award-winning chef Alex Seidel’s Mercantile Dining & Provision airport outpost. Voodoo Doughnut also opened up a Denver location.

DIA completed gate expansion programs, bringing the airport’s outdoor decks to its concourses, with mountain views, firepits, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. On Concourse B, United opened a “grab-and-go” lounge for passengers who want a quick snack before heading to their gates.