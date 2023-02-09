Does United’s Super Bowl ad troll Southwest’s DIA meltdown?

United bought a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl in Colorado markets, and it appears to be a dig at Southwest's holiday chaos. Photo by Denver International Airport



By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will see competition on the field and pick up on some airline rivalry playing out during the commercials.

United Airlines on Wednesday released the 30-second spot that will air during the Super Bowl in Colorado markets. While the ad doesn’t name Southwest, it’s a flashback to the holiday travel meltdown at Denver International Airport triggered by hundreds of canceled Southwest flights during one of the year's busiest travel periods.

Southwest initially blamed cancellations on sub-zero temps and winter storm conditions; however, no other airlines experienced such large-scale meltdowns. Southwest later conceded it needed to invest in its outdated flight crew scheduling systems.

United’s Super Bowl ad pans out to footage of families enjoying holiday celebrations with one another and greeting each other at the airport.

“This isn’t a flashy Big Game commercial,” the ad starts. “No celebrities. No gags. This is just a story of a family from Denver. Who got to be together for the holidays.”

The airline also sent an e-mail to its MileagePlus members Wednesday with the subject line: “A perfect kickoff to the year,” pointing out that it outperformed nearly every other airline in January with a cancelation rate out of Denver that was less than 2 percent.

United is the largest carrier operating out of DIA, and Southwest is second.

This isn’t the first time United has taken a jab at its competitor. The airline last year trolled Southwest’s boarding process and offered to make “Courte-C” calls to Southwest Passengers 24 hours before their flight so they wouldn’t end up in the dreaded “C” Group that has to board last.