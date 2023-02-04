Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort

Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort. Photo by Winter Park Resort

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.

With a neon glow lighting up the tubing lanes, the Cosmic Tubing takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 1. The tube cost is $39 per hour and you can reserve your time online . Tubers are encouraged to show up to the tubing hill 15 minutes before their reserved time to check in and listen to a safety talk.

The tubing hill is located next to the Vintage Hotel. You can take a 2.5-minute free ride from The Village in the Cabriolet to the tubing hill.

The tubing hill has three lanes that run at different speeds. Tubers can ride solo or in a tandem tube, and the tube operators will usually ask if you’d like a spin to send you down the hill twirling in your tube.

The tubing hill has a covered tunnel with a magic carpet that will assist you in hauling your tube back up the incline.

In addition to nighttime tubing, the ski resort also hosts Cosmic Skating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, with a DJ playing music as skaters glide across the outdoor Village Pond. You can rent skates from the nearby Adventure & Supply Co.

The resort is getting hammered with snow this season, with more than 200 inches of powder already recorded.