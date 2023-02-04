Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver
(Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.
With a neon glow lighting up the tubing lanes, the Cosmic Tubing takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 1. The tube cost is $39 per hour and you can reserve your time online. Tubers are encouraged to show up to the tubing hill 15 minutes before their reserved time to check in and listen to a safety talk.
The tubing hill is located next to the Vintage Hotel. You can take a 2.5-minute free ride from The Village in the Cabriolet to the tubing hill.
The tubing hill has three lanes that run at different speeds. Tubers can ride solo or in a tandem tube, and the tube operators will usually ask if you’d like a spin to send you down the hill twirling in your tube.
The tubing hill has a covered tunnel with a magic carpet that will assist you in hauling your tube back up the incline.
In addition to nighttime tubing, the ski resort also hosts Cosmic Skating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, with a DJ playing music as skaters glide across the outdoor Village Pond. You can rent skates from the nearby Adventure & Supply Co.
The resort is getting hammered with snow this season, with more than 200 inches of powder already recorded.
