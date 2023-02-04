Winter Park, CO

Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Frb6L_0kcXc7Ti00
Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort.Photo byWinter Park Resort

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.

With a neon glow lighting up the tubing lanes, the Cosmic Tubing takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 1. The tube cost is $39 per hour and you can reserve your time online. Tubers are encouraged to show up to the tubing hill 15 minutes before their reserved time to check in and listen to a safety talk.

The tubing hill is located next to the Vintage Hotel. You can take a 2.5-minute free ride from The Village in the Cabriolet to the tubing hill.

The tubing hill has three lanes that run at different speeds. Tubers can ride solo or in a tandem tube, and the tube operators will usually ask if you’d like a spin to send you down the hill twirling in your tube.

The tubing hill has a covered tunnel with a magic carpet that will assist you in hauling your tube back up the incline.

In addition to nighttime tubing, the ski resort also hosts Cosmic Skating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, with a DJ playing music as skaters glide across the outdoor Village Pond. You can rent skates from the nearby Adventure & Supply Co.

The resort is getting hammered with snow this season, with more than 200 inches of powder already recorded.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tubing# winter# winter park# ski resorts# travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

Westminster, CO
1K followers

More from Brittany Anas

Denver, CO

Does United’s Super Bowl ad troll Southwest’s DIA meltdown?

(Denver, Colo) Those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will see competition on the field and pick up on some airline rivalry playing out during the commercials. United Airlines on Wednesday released the 30-second spot that will air during the Super Bowl in Colorado markets. While the ad doesn’t name Southwest, it’s a flashback to the holiday travel meltdown at Denver International Airport triggered by hundreds of canceled Southwest flights during one of the year's busiest travel periods.

Read full story
Greenwood Village, CO

Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood Village

(Greenwood Village, Colorado)Pizzeria Locale–a pizza shop known for its custom Neapolitan pies that have chewy crusts with a little bubbly char–opened a fifth location in Greenwood Village.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from Denver

(Colorado) You’re not imagining it: January 2023 was frigid. Last month ranks among the top 20 coldest and snowiest Januaries in Denver’s history, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party

(Denver, Colo) Football may be the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday—but there are many sideshows. The commercials! The halftime performance, headlined this year by Rhianna! And, most definitely, the game day snacks and food.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Dine among Tattered Cover book stacks with this hotel’s Valentine’s Day package

The Rally Hotel is offering a couple of Valentine's packages, including one that comes with a special dinner inside the Tattered Cover.Photo byThe Rally Hotel. (Denver, Colo) Located a baseball’s throw from Coors Field, The Rally may be most notably known as a luxury baseball hotel. But it’s also one of Denver’s most romantic stays—especially if you book a room on the sexy eighth floor, which is perched at precisely 5,280 feet (or a mile high).

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.

Read full story
Denver, CO

What does a ‘Denver’ perfume smell like? One cocktail bar has the answer.

(Denver, Colo) If you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s gift for the cocktail lover in your life, a Denver bar has you covered: Death & Co, the chic bar inside The Ramble Hotel, released a unisex scent inspired by the Mile High City.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list

Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”

Read full story
16 comments
Lakewood, CO

Casa Bonita is hiring for 500 positions (including divers)

(Lakewood, Colo) Casa Bonita, set to reopen in May under new ownership, is now hiring for 500 positions, including, yes, a theatrical cast of waterfall divers. Casa Bonita posted a video on Twitter that features a conversation between Gov. Jared Polis and Chef Dana Rodriguez (who's taking over the food and beverage operations at Colfax Avenue’s pink castle).

Read full story
1 comments
Golden, CO

Golden prepares for a furry new gold rush

(Golden, Colo.) As a former gold rush town initially named “Golden City,” historians will tell you that Golden’s mining past influenced its name. But on Feb. 4, you might wonder if there’s another reason when hundreds of Golden Retrievers show up to take over the town.

Read full story
1 comments
Ouray, CO

Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa

The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”

Read full story
Denver, CO

13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Two of Denver’s top chefs host collaboration dinner

(Denver, Colo) Chefs from a noodle house and a modern Indian restaurant are teaming up for a six-course collaboration dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29, parading out dishes like duck bao buns and coconut curries with grilled shrimp.

Read full story
Vail, CO

Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.

Read full story
Denver, CO

All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023

(Denver, Colo.) Carriers at Denver International Airport are adding new routes to vacation hot spots in 2023 and increasing the number of flights to Europe to keep pace with heightened summer travel demand.

Read full story
8 comments
Arvada, CO

Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada brewery

(Arvada, Colo) Breweries have long been a gathering place for trivia, live music and the like. But one Denver brewery is hosting something a little unexpected this February: A calligraphy workshop.

Read full story
Grand Junction, CO

This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list

Grand Junction is one of The New York Times' picks for best places to visit in 2023.Photo byVisit Grand Junction. (Grand Junction, Colo.) What do London, Istanbul, Madrid and Grand Junction have in common? It turns out that they’re all on The New York Times’ curated “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 traffic

(Denver, CO) Headed to the high country and want to trade I-70 traffic delays and slippery roads for a scenic train ride?. Good news: The Amtrak Winter Park Express (AKA the ski train) is back for the 2023 season this weekend, with one-way fares starting at $34 for adults and $17 for kids. The train shuttles powderhounds between Denver’s Union Station and the base of Winter Park Resort’s slopes.

Read full story
Estes Park, CO

What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?

Coffin races take place in this 2016 file photo from Frozen Dead Guy Days. The festival has been relocated to Estes Park in 2023.Photo by(Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy