Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from Denver

Frontier will fly non-stop to Montego Bay, Jamaica later this month. Book a room at the all-inclusive Excellence Collection, Oyster Bay. Photo by The Excellence Collection

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Colorado) You’re not imagining it: January 2023 was frigid. Last month ranks among the top 20 coldest and snowiest Januaries in Denver’s history, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel .

As it turns out, there’s more shaking, shivering and shoveling in the forecast, at least that’s according to one particular groundhog. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow on Thursday (AKA Groundhog Day), which means we’ve got six more weeks of winter ahead–that is, if you trust a marmot with meteorology.

Need to get away and thaw out? Here are five destinations you can reach via a non-stop flight from Denver International Airport that have temps in the 70s and 80s in February.

Todos Santos

Average February temperature: 78 degrees

For a tranquil beach getaway, fly into Los Cabos and escape to Todos Santos, a laidback village on the Pacific Coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

The newest stay in this region is Rancho Pescadero , a desert-meets-sea resort with one of the biggest spas in Mexico, an on-site garden from which the property’s chef sources for dishes at Botánica and pools with daybeds that extend into the water. Now is also a great time to slip away to this region because you can see migrating whales breach.

United, Southwest and Frontier have non-stop flights to Los Cabos, which is reachable in three hours.

Centro Bar at Rancho Pescadero. Photo by Kenny Viese / Rancho Pescadero

Jamaica

Average February temperature: 83 degrees

Denver’s newest non-stop route is a Frontier flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica , that launches in late February.

The Excellence Collection in Oyster Bay, Jamaica redefines all-inclusive with a Lobster House restaurant where guests can order steamed or grilled lobster with sauces and sides, a hydrotherapy spa circuit with bubble massage loungers, and paddleboards you can take out in the water.

The adults-only, all-inclusive resort sits on a private peninsula near Montego Bay.

Excellent Collection Oyster Bay is an all-inclusive, luxury stay in Jamaica. Photo by The Excellent Collection

Tulum

Average February temperature: 80 degrees

Fly into Cancun and then escape the thrumming hotel zone and book a cab or shuttle to Tulum, an excellent jumping-off point for exploring ruins and cenotes or relaxing on the beach.

The adults-only The Beach Tulum and the adjoining Cabanas Tulum are sister properties that offer the best of both worlds. Tulum’s restaurant and club scene is a short walk. Still, the properties are tucked away and provide a relaxing getaway with room types that come with beach-front balconies outfitted with hammocks that sway in the breeze coming off the turquoise waters, rooftop jacuzzis and swim-up plunge pools.

The hotels share a signature seafood restaurant, Ziggy’s, which has an al fresco bar and the best seat in the house is on a swing. Fresco’s, another restaurant, serves fresh-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, ceviche and tacos.

United, Frontier and Southwest have non-stop flights to Cancun.

An oceanfront room at The Beach Tulum. Photo by The Beach Tulum

Islamorada

Average February temperature: 76 degrees

Beach lovers can fly into Miami and depart on one of the most interesting drives in America: The Overwater Highway to the Florida Keys. Islamorada, in particular, is a warm-weather playground that’s 90 minutes south of Miami and known as “The Sport Fishing Capital of the World.”

The island is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Bay and is a popular spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. Altogether, the village comprises six islands, and tourists can soak up the sun at one of the four Islamorada Resort Collection: Amara Cay Resort , Pelican Cove Resort & Marina , Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina and La Siesta Resort & Villas .

The resorts have a variety of suites, villas and cottages, plus multiple pools and marinas and the resort has launched a “Defrost in Keys” package, which offers the fourth night free when you book three nights in addition to a $150 resort credit per stay. This special deal is available for reservations now to March 31, 2023.

Here’s how to book the deal at each of the resorts:

Water-facing rooms at Amaro Cay in Islamorada, Florida. Photo by Amaro Cay

Scottsdale

Average February temperature: 72 degrees

Slip away to the desert. Scottsdale is an easy 2-hour flight from Denver with United, American, Frontier and Southwest offering non-stop options. Go hiking or mountain biking in the saguaro-studded McDowell Sonoran Preserve, check out the Desert Botanical Garden, grab a margarita and taco at Diego Pops and catch some rays at your hotel’s pool.

Mountain Shadows Resort , snuggled in the shadow of Camelback Mountain, has two 75-foot pools with swaying palm trees and a Moon & Stars Sleep package that comes with a Golden Moon Milk, stardust pillow mist, silky eye mask and more ZZZ-inducing goodies.