Denver, CO

Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from Denver

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFyxh_0kbnNaok00
Frontier will fly non-stop to Montego Bay, Jamaica later this month. Book a room at the all-inclusive Excellence Collection, Oyster Bay.Photo byThe Excellence Collection

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Colorado) You’re not imagining it: January 2023 was frigid. Last month ranks among the top 20 coldest and snowiest Januaries in Denver’s history, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.

As it turns out, there’s more shaking, shivering and shoveling in the forecast, at least that’s according to one particular groundhog. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow on Thursday (AKA Groundhog Day), which means we’ve got six more weeks of winter ahead–that is, if you trust a marmot with meteorology.

Need to get away and thaw out? Here are five destinations you can reach via a non-stop flight from Denver International Airport that have temps in the 70s and 80s in February.

Todos Santos

Average February temperature: 78 degrees

For a tranquil beach getaway, fly into Los Cabos and escape to Todos Santos, a laidback village on the Pacific Coast of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

The newest stay in this region is Rancho Pescadero, a desert-meets-sea resort with one of the biggest spas in Mexico, an on-site garden from which the property’s chef sources for dishes at Botánica and pools with daybeds that extend into the water. Now is also a great time to slip away to this region because you can see migrating whales breach.

United, Southwest and Frontier have non-stop flights to Los Cabos, which is reachable in three hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9LFl_0kbnNaok00
Centro Bar at Rancho Pescadero.Photo byKenny Viese / Rancho Pescadero

Jamaica

Average February temperature: 83 degrees

Denver’s newest non-stop route is a Frontier flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica, that launches in late February.

The Excellence Collection in Oyster Bay, Jamaica redefines all-inclusive with a Lobster House restaurant where guests can order steamed or grilled lobster with sauces and sides, a hydrotherapy spa circuit with bubble massage loungers, and paddleboards you can take out in the water.

The adults-only, all-inclusive resort sits on a private peninsula near Montego Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nQRK_0kbnNaok00
Excellent Collection Oyster Bay is an all-inclusive, luxury stay in Jamaica.Photo byThe Excellent Collection

Tulum

Average February temperature: 80 degrees

Fly into Cancun and then escape the thrumming hotel zone and book a cab or shuttle to Tulum, an excellent jumping-off point for exploring ruins and cenotes or relaxing on the beach.

The adults-only The Beach Tulum and the adjoining Cabanas Tulum are sister properties that offer the best of both worlds. Tulum’s restaurant and club scene is a short walk. Still, the properties are tucked away and provide a relaxing getaway with room types that come with beach-front balconies outfitted with hammocks that sway in the breeze coming off the turquoise waters, rooftop jacuzzis and swim-up plunge pools.

The hotels share a signature seafood restaurant, Ziggy’s, which has an al fresco bar and the best seat in the house is on a swing. Fresco’s, another restaurant, serves fresh-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, ceviche and tacos.

United, Frontier and Southwest have non-stop flights to Cancun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVP8k_0kbnNaok00
An oceanfront room at The Beach Tulum.Photo byThe Beach Tulum

Islamorada

Average February temperature: 76 degrees

Beach lovers can fly into Miami and depart on one of the most interesting drives in America: The Overwater Highway to the Florida Keys. Islamorada, in particular, is a warm-weather playground that’s 90 minutes south of Miami and known as “The Sport Fishing Capital of the World.”

The island is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Bay and is a popular spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. Altogether, the village comprises six islands, and tourists can soak up the sun at one of the four Islamorada Resort Collection: Amara Cay Resort, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina, Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina and La Siesta Resort & Villas.

The resorts have a variety of suites, villas and cottages, plus multiple pools and marinas and the resort has launched a “Defrost in Keys” package, which offers the fourth night free when you book three nights in addition to a $150 resort credit per stay. This special deal is available for reservations now to March 31, 2023.

Here’s how to book the deal at each of the resorts:

Amara Cay Resort here.

La Siesta Resort & Villas here.

Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina here.

Pelican Cove Resort & Marina here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7BSn_0kbnNaok00
Water-facing rooms at Amaro Cay in Islamorada, Florida.Photo byAmaro Cay

Scottsdale

Average February temperature: 72 degrees

Slip away to the desert. Scottsdale is an easy 2-hour flight from Denver with United, American, Frontier and Southwest offering non-stop options. Go hiking or mountain biking in the saguaro-studded McDowell Sonoran Preserve, check out the Desert Botanical Garden, grab a margarita and taco at Diego Pops and catch some rays at your hotel’s pool.

Mountain Shadows Resort, snuggled in the shadow of Camelback Mountain, has two 75-foot pools with swaying palm trees and a Moon & Stars Sleep package that comes with a Golden Moon Milk, stardust pillow mist, silky eye mask and more ZZZ-inducing goodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vJIc_0kbnNaok00
Scenic views from Mountain Shadows Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.Photo byMountain Shadows Resort

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# vacation# denver international airport# getaways# non stop flights

Comments / 0

Published by

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

Westminster, CO
1K followers

More from Brittany Anas

Greenwood Village, CO

Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood Village

(Greenwood Village, Colorado)Pizzeria Locale–a pizza shop known for its custom Neapolitan pies that have chewy crusts with a little bubbly char–opened a fifth location in Greenwood Village.

Read full story
Winter Park, CO

Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort

Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort.Photo byWinter Park Resort. (Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party

(Denver, Colo) Football may be the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday—but there are many sideshows. The commercials! The halftime performance, headlined this year by Rhianna! And, most definitely, the game day snacks and food.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Dine among Tattered Cover book stacks with this hotel’s Valentine’s Day package

The Rally Hotel is offering a couple of Valentine's packages, including one that comes with a special dinner inside the Tattered Cover.Photo byThe Rally Hotel. (Denver, Colo) Located a baseball’s throw from Coors Field, The Rally may be most notably known as a luxury baseball hotel. But it’s also one of Denver’s most romantic stays—especially if you book a room on the sexy eighth floor, which is perched at precisely 5,280 feet (or a mile high).

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.

Read full story
Denver, CO

What does a ‘Denver’ perfume smell like? One cocktail bar has the answer.

(Denver, Colo) If you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s gift for the cocktail lover in your life, a Denver bar has you covered: Death & Co, the chic bar inside The Ramble Hotel, released a unisex scent inspired by the Mile High City.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list

Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”

Read full story
16 comments
Lakewood, CO

Casa Bonita is hiring for 500 positions (including divers)

(Lakewood, Colo) Casa Bonita, set to reopen in May under new ownership, is now hiring for 500 positions, including, yes, a theatrical cast of waterfall divers. Casa Bonita posted a video on Twitter that features a conversation between Gov. Jared Polis and Chef Dana Rodriguez (who's taking over the food and beverage operations at Colfax Avenue’s pink castle).

Read full story
1 comments
Golden, CO

Golden prepares for a furry new gold rush

(Golden, Colo.) As a former gold rush town initially named “Golden City,” historians will tell you that Golden’s mining past influenced its name. But on Feb. 4, you might wonder if there’s another reason when hundreds of Golden Retrievers show up to take over the town.

Read full story
1 comments
Ouray, CO

Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa

The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”

Read full story
Denver, CO

13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Two of Denver’s top chefs host collaboration dinner

(Denver, Colo) Chefs from a noodle house and a modern Indian restaurant are teaming up for a six-course collaboration dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29, parading out dishes like duck bao buns and coconut curries with grilled shrimp.

Read full story
Vail, CO

Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.

Read full story
Denver, CO

All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023

(Denver, Colo.) Carriers at Denver International Airport are adding new routes to vacation hot spots in 2023 and increasing the number of flights to Europe to keep pace with heightened summer travel demand.

Read full story
8 comments
Arvada, CO

Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada brewery

(Arvada, Colo) Breweries have long been a gathering place for trivia, live music and the like. But one Denver brewery is hosting something a little unexpected this February: A calligraphy workshop.

Read full story
Grand Junction, CO

This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list

Grand Junction is one of The New York Times' picks for best places to visit in 2023.Photo byVisit Grand Junction. (Grand Junction, Colo.) What do London, Istanbul, Madrid and Grand Junction have in common? It turns out that they’re all on The New York Times’ curated “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 traffic

(Denver, CO) Headed to the high country and want to trade I-70 traffic delays and slippery roads for a scenic train ride?. Good news: The Amtrak Winter Park Express (AKA the ski train) is back for the 2023 season this weekend, with one-way fares starting at $34 for adults and $17 for kids. The train shuttles powderhounds between Denver’s Union Station and the base of Winter Park Resort’s slopes.

Read full story
Estes Park, CO

What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?

Coffin races take place in this 2016 file photo from Frozen Dead Guy Days. The festival has been relocated to Estes Park in 2023.Photo by(Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Alice in Wonderland-themed bar returns to Denver

An Alice in Wonderland bar is coming to Denver in February.Photo byHidden Denver. (Denver, CO) Fall down the rabbit hole to a whimsical “Alice in Wonderland”-themed pop-up bar that’s bringing boozy tea drinks back to Denver next month.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy