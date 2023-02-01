Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party

FlyteCo Tower is offering a $20 all-you-can-eat deal on Super Bowl Sunday. There's also bowling lanes in case you lose interest in the game. Photo by FlyteCo Tower

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Football may be the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday—but there are many sideshows. The commercials! The halftime performance, headlined this year by Rhianna! And, most definitely, the game day snacks and food.

To celebrate the big game on Feb. 12, FlyteCo Tower (3120 Uinta St. in Denver) hosts an all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party on Feb. 12. For $20, guests get unlimited visits to the taco bar plus endless beer bratwursts, pork sliders, Italian sliders and macaroni and cheese. The all-you-can-eat feast begins at kickoff and goes through the end of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

No tickets are needed to FlyteCo Tower’s watch party; you can just show up. A full menu is also available.

Located in an old Stapleton International air traffic control flight tower, FlyteCo Tower is a brewery, restaurant, coffee bar and entertainment spot.

For those who lose interest in the game, especially since the Broncos aren’t playing, FlyteCo Tower has a half dozen bowling lanes, plus mini golf, arcade games, darts and air hockey to keep you entertained.