Dine among Tattered Cover book stacks with this hotel’s Valentine’s Day package

The Rally Hotel is offering a couple of Valentine's packages, including one that comes with a special dinner inside the Tattered Cover. Photo by The Rally Hotel

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Located a baseball’s throw from Coors Field, The Rally may be most notably known as a luxury baseball hotel. But it’s also one of Denver’s most romantic stays—especially if you book a room on the sexy eighth floor , which is perched at precisely 5,280 feet (or a mile high).

Ahead of Feb. 14, the hotel that anchors McGregor Square is further flaunting its romantic side and has announced a couple of Valentine’s packages—including one that’s perfect for bibliophiles.

The over-the-top Cupid’s Chronicles package starts at $5,000 and include a private dinner inside Tattered Cover’s McGregor Square location, surrounded by shelves filled with the greatest love stories of all time. The package, available Feb. 1-14, also includes exclusive access to the McGregor Skate Ice Rink to skate with your date (or friends and family) for an hour. Guests who book this package also get after-hours access to the rooftop heated pool.

The Rally Hotel anchors McGregor Square, which is home to a Tattered Cover book store location. Photo by The Rally Hotel

The Cupid’s Chronicles package includes suite accommodations decorated with a flower arrangement, rose petals, and a bottle of bubbles plus a special breakfast-in-bed experience. To book the experience, call the hotel at (720) 907-1234.