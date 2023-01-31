Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch. Photo by I Heart Mac and Cheese

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.

The I Heart Mac & Cheese spot has loaded mac and cheese bowls, plus grilled cheese sandwiches (some stuffed with mac and cheese!) and “tacoronis,” which are mac and cheese tacos with crispy nacho cheese shells.

The I Heart Mac & Cheese fast-casual restaurant is a Florida franchise that’s expanded to Colorado, with a location in Denver (8801 E Montview Blvd., Unit 100) and a second location now open in Highlands Ranch (1100 Sergeant Jon Stiles Dr.).

The restaurant will increase its cheesy presence in Colorado with a Colorado Springs location coming in spring 2023 and a Castle Rock outpost scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Cheese-centric offerings at I Heart Mac & Cheese include mac and cheese bowls and grilled cheese. Photo by I Heart Mac & Cheese

While the menu focus is decidedly cheesy, there are other base options for the bowls including quinoa, tater tots, broccoli and quinoa. Diners have mac bowl options like a lobster and white truffle and buffalo chicken and blue cheese.

The “Best of Both Worlds” grilled cheese is a baked mac and cheese sandwich with slow-cooked short rib, cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce.

The franchise also has dishes for vegans, including vegan melted grilled cheese with a Beyond Burger patty and vegan cheese and cheese sauce, plus fixings like onions and tomatoes.